RWE to develop wind farm in state of Hesse

Wind turbines in south of Germany will produce green electricity for around 22,000 households.

RWE wins tender in the Hessian state forest. The company will begin planning a wind farm with an installed capacity of over 30 megawatts (MW) on land in the municipality of Staufenberg in the state of Hesse. Once commissioned, the wind turbines will be able to generate enough green electricity to supply around 22,000 households in Hesse with green electricity every year.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “We are very pleased that we have won this tender. Successfully implementing the energy transition also means considering suitable areas in forests, while always taking nature conservation and species protection into account. The Staufenberg site is tried and tested as several wind turbines are already in operation in the immediate vicinity of RWE’s planned wind farm.”

Hesse has above-average forest coverage, at more than 42 percent of its area. Sites that have been clear cut or that are well developed for forestry are ideal for new wind turbines. However, wind turbines cannot be built on biotopes, particularly valuable existing forest or sensitive areas used for recreation or the protection of biodiversity. RWE is currently in dialogue with local stakeholders regarding synergies. This includes discussions on cooperation opportunities with the Kassel-based energy supplier and project developer EAM Natur Energie GmbH, which will also erect wind turbines on the adjacent municipal land of the town of Allendorf (Lumda). In addition, initial consultations have already taken place with Sonnenland eG, a local citizens’ energy cooperative, to discuss options for the participation of citizens and the surrounding communities. Information events for interested residents will take place in the further course of planning.

As one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energies, RWE is resolutely pushing ahead with their expansion. In its home market of Germany, RWE intends to invest 15 billion euros gross in its green portfolio by the end of this decade. The company currently operates around 90 onshore wind farms in this country. In order to further increase the pace of expansion, the company is looking for sites for wind energy or solar plants and is strengthening its team.