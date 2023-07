Iberdrola reaches 41,246 MW of solar and wind power

Iberdrola has reinforced its commitment to the energy transition, with data published today by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). showing the company has increased its renewables installed capacity by 6.5% worldwide in the last 12 months, reaching a total of 41,246 MW.



Thanks to the investments new renewables capacity and new installed capacity, in the first half of the year the company has increased its own clean energy production by 5.7% compared to the same period last year, up to 42,756 GWh.



The commitment to clean energy has seen strong growth in the company’s solar PV capacity, which has increased by almost 45% in the last 12 months (1,543 MW of new installed capacity), reaching almost 5,000 MW in total at the end of the first half of 2023.



Continued growth has also been recorded in wind energy, reinforcing its position as a global leader. Onshore wind power grew 4.5% in the last twelve months, reaching 20,577 MW, while offshore wind power is up 8.9%, to 1,370 MW at the end of June 2023.



Last week Iberdrola connected the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm to the French electricity grid, which is in construction off the coast of Brittany. Saint-Brieuc is the first large-scale offshore wind project in Brittany, and only the second in France to produce clean energy.



In line with the company’s commitment to decarbonization, Iberdrola’s renewables capacity has improved in most of the countries where the company operates: Brazil (+12%), Spain (+6.3%), United States (+2.5%) and the rest of the world, where renewables capacity has grown by 25%.



In this way, the Iberdrola group is making progress on its historic investment plan of 47,000 million euros between 2023 and 2025, with which it aims to reach 52,000 MW of renewable installed capacity by 2025, with a special focus on offshore wind power, where the company plans to invest more than 11,000 million euros by 2026.

One of the cleanest generation portfolios in the world



The greater contribution of renewables means that Iberdrola’s emission-free production ratio has increased to 83%, which rises even further to reach 89% in Spain. The company maintains emissions levels some two-thirds below those of its European competitors.



In terms of installed capacity, the investments made by the company mean that more than 81% of its total own capacity is emissions-free. By country, the United States has 91% emissions-free capacity, 90% in Brazil, and 100% in the United Kingdom, where all of its capacity is green.