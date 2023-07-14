Suzlon wins order for 100.8 MW of wind power from Everrenew Energy Private Limited

Supply 48 2.1 MW wind turbines to the wind farm to be installed at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy district in Tamil Nadu with a total installed capacity of 100.8 MW. Project to be commissioned in March 2024. Electricity generated from the project will be used for captive consumption and to power C&I customers

A project of this size can provide electricity to ~65,000 homes and reduce ~2.58 lakh tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced that it has won a new order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 48 wind turbines (WTG) of its S120 – 2.1 MW with hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur and Vengaimandalam district in Trichy in Tamil Nadu and the project is expected to come online in March 2024.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and will supervise the execution and commissioning of the project.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to announce our first order with Everrenew Energy Private Limited. Suzlon is proud of valued customers such as Everrenew Energy, one of the fastest growing renewable energy project management companies in India.They have confidence in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities across the wind energy value chain.The power generated from this project will target the commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to driving Indian industries towards their net-zero targets and powering the national economy with green energy.”

Every Suzlon turbine with more than 80-90% domestic content and manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Venkatesh R, Chief Executive Officer of Everrenew Energy Private Limited, said: “At Everrenew Energy, we share a common sense of purpose to shape a more sustainable future by generating clean energy for our customers. Our efforts in wind power projects are an extension of that commitment. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions with trusted technology and a strong track record in India. Suzlon’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in its ‘Made-in -India’ that complement our ideology. We are focused on increasing the adoption of renewable energy in the C&I segment and boosting their energy transition journeys. We look forward to creating many flagship renewable energy projects in the future.”

Suzlon turbines feature time-proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually focused on increasing turbine performance, harnessing more power from low-wind sites, and reducing the cost of energy.

Everrenew Energy Private Limited is India’s fast growing renewable energy company, providing a comprehensive project management solution for wind and solar farm development. Our services include wind resource assessment, solar assessment, site identification, permitting and approval, land acquisition and development, civil, procurement and logistics, commissioning and asset management. Our range of renewable solutions with end-to-end capabilities help organizations progressively move towards a sustainable future that is reliable, affordable and efficient. Our key verticals are wind farm development, solar farm development, asset management, solar roofing (C&I), smart energy meters, and solar water pumps. In 2022, we successfully commissioned 311 MW of wind and solar projects in India and got about 2,106 MW of wind and solar projects underway.

The Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading providers of renewable energy solutions with more than 20 GW* of installed wind power capacity in 17 countries. Based at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group consists of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries.