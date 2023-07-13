Verbund Green Power Iberia and Capital Energy commission the 39 MW Loma de los Pinos wind farm in Seville

It is the first of three wind farms, along with El Barroso (Jerez) and Ayamonte (Huelva), which are scheduled to come into operation this year in Andalusia

This renewable energy facility will supply some 100,000 MWh of clean energy per year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 36,000 Andalusian homes, and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 35,000 tons of CO2 per year

Madrid, July 13, 2023.- Verbund Green Power Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of the main Austrian utility and one of the largest producers of renewable energy in Europe, and Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded more than two decades ago and whose vocation is become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, have launched the 39 megawatt (MW) Loma de los Pinos wind farm, located in Lebrija (Seville).

This renewable energy facility, which has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Statkraft, will be capable of producing around 100,000 MWh of clean energy per year thanks to the seven turbines supplied by General Electric, equivalent to the consumption of more than 36,000 Andalusian homes, as well as avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 35,000 tons of CO2 per year.

The construction of the Loma de los Pinos wind farm has involved the creation of around 220 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. Likewise, in the operation and maintenance phase, the plant is giving permanent employment to eight professionals from the area.

Likewise, it should be noted that, within the framework of the commitment of both companies to the socioeconomic development of all the territories where they carry out their activity, Loma de los Pinos has led to the signing, with the Lebrija City Council, of a collaboration agreement linked the Capital Energy Territories Project and the Verbund Green Power Iberia Local Impact Plan.

Thanks to it, specific economic items are being allocated, from the construction phase and now during the operation of the park, to the implementation of consensual actions. For example, the organization of two congresses and a novel award have been sponsored within the framework of the celebration, during 2022, of the Nebrija Cultural Year, on the occasion of the fifth centenary of his death, and the installation of panels will be carried out solar for self-consumption in the residence for the elderly in the town.

The Loma de los Pinos wind farm is the first of the three, together with those of El Barroso (in Jerez de la Frontera) and Ayamonte (in Huelva), owned by Verbund Green Power Iberia and Capital Energy, which hold 70% and 30% of the capital of these facilities, respectively, are expected to be put into operation this year in Andalusia.

Bet on this community

Capital Energy has one of the nerve centers of its ambitious clean energy project in Andalusia. Not surprisingly, the group develops more than 1,600 MW, both wind and solar, in this community -specifically in the provinces of Almería, Cádiz, Granada, Huelva, Málaga and Seville-, one of whose main strengths is the quality of its renewable resource, which is above the national average and which few regions can match.

The construction of this entire portfolio would lead to the creation of more than 5,900 direct jobs, a tax contribution of more than 26.3 million euros and a contribution to GDP of around 380 million euros. During the operation and maintenance phase of the facilities, the company would provide permanent, quality employment to around 135 Andalusian professionals and would generate an annual economic impact, through local and regional taxes, of around 3.4 million euros. It would also contribute to GDP, each year, more than 27 million euros.

For its part, Verbund Green Power Iberia is firmly committed to promoting renewable energy in Andalusia, where it has a broad presence through a series of photovoltaic and wind power plants already in operation, as well as projects under construction, as well as a portfolio of projects in an advanced stage of development. All these projects in Andalusia add up to a capacity of around 1,800 MW.

In September 2022, Verbund Green Power Iberia inaugurated the Pinos Puente Solar Park in Granada, which has a capacity of 147.6 MWp and will generate approximately 260 gigawatt hours of emission-free electricity per year.

As part of its Local Impact Plan, the company has also carried out a series of local contribution initiatives, hand in hand with various municipalities in the region, among which the ‘Cátedra del Puente de Pinos Puente’ and also the ‘Cátedra Gómez Moreno’, which promotes research and study work.