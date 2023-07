Nordex achieves orders for 1.6 GW of wind power in the second quarter of 2023

In the second quarter of this year, Nordex recorded a demand of 1,620 MW (Q2/2022: 1,836 MW). Fixed contracting in the Projects segment (excluding the services business) thus reaches a volume of 2,641 MW in the first half of 2023 and increases in line with expectations with respect to the first quarter. The average sale price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was 0.89 million euros/MW in the second quarter, as well as in the first half of the year (2Q/2022 and 1H/2022 0.79 million euro/MW).

Between April and June 2023, customers ordered a total of 308 wind turbines for projects in 13 countries. The strongest individual markets were Greece, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and Germany.

“The second quarter was in line with expectations. We continue to strengthen our market position in our main European markets, while continuing to apply price and margin discipline”, says Patxi Landa, Nordex Group Sales Director (CSO).

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.