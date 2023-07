RWE successful in French onshore wind auction

Three projects awarded with total capacity of 43.5 megawatts. This confirms RWE as a leading player on the French wind energy market.

Triple success for RWE in onshore wind auction in France: The French regulation body, Commission de regulation de l’énergie (CRE), has awarded RWE three onshore wind projects with a total capacity of 43.5 megawatts (MW).

The Beg ar C’Hra project is located in Brittany with a planned capacity of 14.7 MW. All permits have been received and construction is scheduled to start before year-end 2023.

The Catillon Fumechon project is located in Les Hauts de France (half way between Paris and Amiens). A grid connection agreement has been signed recently and should allow for the production of the first kilowatt-hours in the first quarter of 2025.

The third project, a 14.4 MW extension of the existing RWE wind farm Les Nouvions, commissioned in 2023, is also located in the region of Les Hauts de France.

RWE Renouvelables France is one of the leading developers and producers of renewable energy in the French market. With 210 employees throughout France, the company develops, finances, builds and operates wind and solar farms. RWE is currently developing more than

900 MW of onshore wind projects and 400 MWp of solar projects, and has commissioned around 150 MW in two years. It is also positioned in all of France’s offshore wind energy tenders.