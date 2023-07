Nordex receives an order for 56 MW of wind power in Türkiye

Nordex reinforces its wind market leadership in Türkiye with new orders. VRES Enerji has commissioned the manufacturer to supply 8 N163/6.X wind turbines for the 56 MW expansion of the Kartal wind farm in the Eski?ehir province in the northwest of the country; installation is scheduled for mid-2024. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for a period of ten years.

“We are grateful for our customers’ continued trust in our technology and experienced team,” says Ender Ozatay, vice president of the Turkey and Middle East region. “The Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) has recently announced a pre-licensing capacity of 25 GW for the next 10-year period for renewable projects with storage, and we aim to build on our strong position in Türkiye.”

In total, the Nordex Group secured 101 MW in orders from Türkiye in the second quarter of the year. To date, the company has installed 3,571 MW in the region with an additional 889 MW still under construction.

By the end of 2022, the Group installed more than 43 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000 employees. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The company’s product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.