Nordex supplies 12 wind turbines for the Erftstadt-Friesheim wind farm in Germany

Nordex Group supplies 12 wind turbines for the Erftstadt-Friesheim wind farm in Germany. Solid order entry for around 200 MW of wind energy and positive signs in the German market.

The German developer REA has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply of 12 wind turbines with a total capacity of 43 MW. Eight N117/3600 type turbines and four N131/3600 type turbines will be installed, with a nominal power of 3.6 MW each. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the maintenance and overhaul of the turbines for a period of 20 years. The wind farm is located in the area of the town of Erftstadt, a few kilometers from the rotating beacon of the German air control at the Nörvenich airbase.

Based on the latest scientific findings, Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH, together with the Federal Office for Supervision of Air Navigation Services (BAF), revised the specifications for the required distances between wind turbines and air traffic control and weather systems. in August 2022, and decided to scale back to them. The change is aimed at creating greater potential for wind energy production areas in Germany.

“We are pleased that this project can now be realized and that, in addition, the trend of strong demand in our local market continues,” explains Karsten Brüggemann, Central Vice President and Managing Director of Nordex Germany GmbH. “As in the first months of the year, Germany was also one of our strongest markets in the second quarter, with orders totaling around 200 MW.”

Despite another slightly undersubscribed tender in May, the results of the onshore wind tender in the first half of the year also show a positive trend: in February and May, contracts for almost 3 GW were awarded.

“Nordex Group turbines account for around 30 percent of this, and it seems that our customers were particularly convinced by the latest turbine models from our Delta4000 series,” says Karsten Brüggemann, pleased with the current results.

Other tenders will be held on August 1 and November 1 this year. Throughout 2022, only 3,295 MW were awarded for onshore wind power.

By the end of 2022, the Group installed more than 43 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenues of €5.7 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000 employees. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The company’s product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.