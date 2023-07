Vestas wins an order for 74 MW EnVentus wind turbines in Italy

Italian engineering and construction company SIMIC has placed an order for 74 MW for the Villacidro and Musei wind farms, which will be located in Sardinia, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 12 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“With the Villacidro and Musei wind farms, SIMIC achieves an important milestone of more than 100 MW of installed solar and wind capacity and confirms its commitment to the energy transition and sustainability”, says Giuseppe Ginola, Founder and CEO of SIMIC.

In 2021, SIMIC placed the first order for EnVentus wind turbines in Italy. “I would like to thank SIMIC for renewing their confidence in the latest technology from Vestas. This order shows the potential of the industry leading EnVentus platform for the Italian market. Its wide range of customized solutions to adapt to the needs of each project and its ability to increase annual energy production allow our customers to optimize their business and succeed in the Italian auction”, says Francesco Amati, Managing Director of Vestas Italia and Turkey.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2024, while commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

With this project, Vestas consolidates its strong leadership in the Italian market, where it has won more than 2 GW of contracts derived from auctions and has installed more than 5 GW since 1991.