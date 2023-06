Acciona expands its collaboration with Amazon for solar and wind energy and digital transformation

ACCIONA and Amazon today announced an expansion of their current Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), from the existing 641 megawatts (MW) to 833MW. The additional 192MW will help Amazon stay on a path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025–five years ahead of its original 2030 commitment–and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

ACCIONA, as a group, is also expanding its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its digital transformation journey. The multinational company has completed the migration of its enterprise resource planning workloads and other core business applications to the AWS cloud to increase data availability and enhance security.

ACCIONA and AWS are also innovating together to enhance data access and improve operational efficiencies. For example, ACCIONA Energía is building its new business to business retail solutions on AWS to increase agility, performance and to improve customer experience.

“We are very glad to extend our collaboration with Amazon and help them stay on a path of powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025,” said Joaquin Castillo, CEO of ACCIONA Energía North America. “Both companies are signatories of The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. Thus, given our legacy and shared goals, we feel that we are a perfect partnering match to accelerate the energy transition” added Castillo.

“By expanding our collaboration with ACCIONA, we are advancing the adoption of clean energy and accelerating the energy transition,” said Miguel Alava, Managing Director, AWS Iberia. “ACCIONA is leveraging the reliability, scalability, and cost-efficient IT infrastructure provided by AWS to enhance operational efficiencies, unlock data-driven insights, and accelerate pace of innovation, while helping Amazon stay on a path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

ACCIONA ranks amongst the top-three operators in the world with the most signed PPAs and it has renewed its position as the world’s “greenest” electricity generation company for the eighth consecutive year, according to the “Top 100 Green Utilities” ranking prepared annually by Energy Intelligence. In addition to Amazon, the company supplies 100% renewable energy to more than 500 companies and institutions worldwide, including Apple, Asics, Bimbo, Maersk, and Novartis, among others.

ACCIONA Energía owns and operates ten wind farms in the United States, totaling more than 1GW of wind capacity, and the 64MW Nevada Solar One Concentrated Solar Power facility. The company also has 1.3GW of solar photovoltaic projects under construction in North America and owns the Cunningham BESS (190MW/380MWh) project located in Hunt County, TX.