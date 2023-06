Vestas wins an order to repower 139 MW of Vitol wind power in the US.

Vestas has received a 139 MW order to repower a Vitol-owned project in Pennsylvania, USA. The order consists of 68 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines delivered in 2.05 MW operating mode, which will replace the existing Senvion wind turbines MM92-2.05 MW of the site.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

“We are pleased to leverage our strong partnership with Vitol to successfully repower wind projects in the US. This project is another example of a collaboration between Vestas and Vitol to extend the production life of aging fleets with customized solutions for specific wind conditions. site using proven Vestas technology,” said Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

Andrew de Pass, Head of Renewable and Sustainable Energy at Vitol Inc, said: “Vitol will continue to invest in renewable energy in the US. Across all of our assets, we believe in optimizing return through investment and improvement. We are delighted to be working with Vestas on another repowering project.”

Turbine delivery begins in Q2 2024 with commissioning scheduled for Q4 2024.