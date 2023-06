Vattenfall signs wind energy agreement with Volvo Group

Vattenfall today signed an agreement with Volvo Group to sell 50 percent of the electricity produced at Bruzaholm wind farm over a 10-year period. The agreement is a clear example of Volvo Group’s commitment to reducing its carbon dioxide emissions and how Vattenfall’s fossil-free electricity can contribute to achieving that goal.

Construction of Bruzaholm wind farm, located near the city of Eksjö in southern Sweden, will commence in the summer of 2023 and will be ready for commission during the autumn of 2025. This is also when the agreement with Volvo Group starts.

“The industry’s energy transition is taking place here and now – the key to success is collaboration, no one can tackle the challenge completely on their own. Today’s agreement is an example of how Volvo Group has chosen to be at the forefront of its electrification and climate work. We are pleased to be able to support them on their journey. By expanding fossil-free energy sources, collaborating to electrify processes that are currently based on fossil fuels, using our fossil-free electricity and developing charging infrastructure, we can contribute to the phasing out of fossil fuels in the entire transport sector,” says Vattenfall’s CEO and President Anna Borg.

““This partnership marks an additional step in continuously reducing the environmental impact from our own industrial activities. The agreement signals our commitment to prioritize low-carbon investments, source renewable energy, and take climate action across everything we do.” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group.

Facts Bruzaholm wind farm:

Will consist of 21 wind turbines of 240 meters in height. The total area of Bruzaholm amounts to approximately 13 square kilometers. Bruzaholm will have an output of about 140 MW and an annual production of approximately 460 GWh. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers’ uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com