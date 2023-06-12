MOU finalized to grow offshore wind power in Vietnam

A Memorandum of Understanding to deliver one of Vietnam’s first offshore wind power assets has been signed by DNV, IE, and PTSC M&C.

With the Government of Vietnam recently approving Power Development Plan 8, offshore wind power development is considered one of the workable options for Vietnam’s energy transition.

The MOU is expected to promote the strengths of Vietnam’s leading units in consulting, design, construction, and installation combined with the capacity and experience of the world’s leading consulting unit in developing offshore wind power design capacity.

DNV, an independent assurance and risk management provider, met with Institute of Energy Vietnam (IE) and PTSC Mechanical and Construction Company (PTSC M&C) in Hanoi in April to discuss their partnership and the MOU that was signed in December.

“Our meeting stamped months of discussion and gave a clear path to cooperate on the energy transition and Vietnam’s journey to become a world leader in wind power,” said Hagsung Kim, Regional Manager, Asia, Digital Solutions at DNV.

“DNV’s expertise will mitigate any risks and shorten the development period of offshore wind projects. This MOU is the start of an important collaboration, where we will be able to share our knowledge and support the energy transition in Vietnam,” said Kim.

Vietnam’s wind power market has grown dramatically in recent years as it works to drive down greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. It ranked fourth worldwide in 2021 for added wind capacity and currently has a total capacity of 4.1 GW, made up of onshore and near-shore assets.

While Vietnam does not currently have any active offshore wind power assets, the draft National Power Development Plan VIII sets a target of 7 GW of offshore wind power development by 2030.

“Located in the strong and consistent Asian monsoon zone with more than 3,200km of coastline, Vietnam has tremendous potential for offshore wind power development,” said Dr. Sc. Tran Ky Phuc, General Director at the Institute of Energy.

“As well as lowering greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring energy security, our emerging offshore wind power industry has substantial prospects for socioeconomic development, can form supply chains, accelerate the development of supporting industries, and provide jobs for local employees,” said Dr. Sc. Tran Ky Phuc.

PTSC Mechanical and Construction Company is a leading engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor in Vietnam. It has experience in oil and gas markets and is also a consortium member for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

“We hope that the cooperation among the Energy Institute, PTSC M&C, and DNV will help develop domestic design capabilities and meet the demands of offshore wind projects in Vietnam in the future,” said Dr Nguyen Anh Dung, Deputy Director at PTSC M&C.

DNV software products included for use in the MOU include Sesam for offshore wind turbine foundation design and WindFarmer to help design wind farms and analyze energy production and cost-benefit.

DNV has worked with wind power industries in many countries including China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan. It is now also focusing on Vietnam and Australia as areas with high potential for wind energy, including fixed and floating offshore structures.

Kenneth Vareide, CEO of Digital Solutions at DNV, Dr. Sc. Tran Ky Phuc and Dr Nguyen Anh Dung all attended the meeting in Hanoi.



DNV?is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV?advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.?

DNV’s Digital Solutions business area is a world-leading provider of digital solutions and software applications with focus on the energy, maritime and healthcare markets. Our solutions are used worldwide to manage risk and performance for wind turbines, electric grids, pipelines, processing plants, offshore structures, ships, and more. Supported by our domain knowledge and Veracity assurance platform, we enable companies to digitize and manage business critical activities in a sustainable, cost-efficient, safe and secure way.

Institute of Energy is a Science & Technology Research Organization, established on 1 January 1989 by the Ministry of Energy (now Ministry of Industry and Trade). With more than 30 years of development, Institute of Energy became leading national research institution where the national energy strategies are originated. The Institute carried out research on science and technology issues, development and application of many scientific themes, contributing to strong development of Vietnam Energy sector.

PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C), established in May 2001, is the leading turn-key contractor in Vietnam providing premium Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Transportation, Hook-up & Commissioning (EPC/EPCIC) services for the upstream, downstream & renewables energy sectors. It has successfully served the local and regional oil and gas markets with nearly 80 projects for a wide range of Oil & Gas facilities, including processing platforms, wellhead platforms, living quarters, subsea modules and FPSO modules.