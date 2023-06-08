RWE Generation Supervisory Board extends contract of COO Hydrogen Sopna Sury

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of RWE Generation decided to extend Dr Sopna Sury’s contract as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Hydrogen on the RWE Generation Executive Board by five years as of 1 February 2024. Sury has been in charge of the Executive Board’s hydrogen portfolio since it was created in February 2021, and is responsible for the development and implementation of RWE’s hydrogen strategy in Europe.
Markus Krebber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RWE Generation: “I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Sopna Sury. Together with her team, she has worked full speed ahead to drive forward hydrogen at RWE in the last few years. Hydrogen is not just one of the key technologies for decarbonising industry, it is also an important building block in creating carbon-free security of supply in electricity generation. Hydrogen production in our own electrolysers as well as constructing and operating hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants are key components of our Growing Green strategy for creating a sustainable energy system.”
Both alone and with renowned partners from industry and science, RWE is forging ahead with the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy in Europe in more than 30 projects along the entire value chain. As part of the GET H2 project, for example, the company intends to build its first industrial-scale electrolyser for producing green hydrogen at its Lingen site. Besides this, RWE is planning to build a hydrogen storage facility in Gronau-Epe – also as part of GET H2.
In addition to producing hydrogen in its own plants, RWE is ready to build and operate hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of around three gigawatts – if the necessary legal and regulatory frameworks are in place.
