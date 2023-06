Ingeteam unveils a new range of inverters for residential, commercial, industrial, and large photovoltaic plants

Consisting of several inverter models, both single-phase and three-phase, with power levels ranging from 3 kW to 350 kW and featuring multiple Maximum Power Point Trackers (MPPTs).

This range of products will be showcased at the Intersolar Europe trade fair, which takes place from the 14th to the 16th of June in Munich.

The Intersolar Europe trade fair, part of The Smarter E Europe event, will host the official presentation of Ingeteam’s new range of photovoltaic and hybrid inverters. This range of products is aimed at the residential, commercial, and industrial segments, as well as large photovoltaic power plants, with single-phase and three-phase models ranging from 3 kW to 350 kW. All models come as standard with Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, enabling the inverters to be controlled and monitored via Ingeteam’s mobile application, INGECON SUN Monitor. Moreover, this new range of inverters features multiple Maximum Power Point Trackers (MPPTs) for optimal power tracking. The MPPT system is ideal for ensuring maximum solar energy generation on photovoltaic roofs with different orientations.

The company thereby renews its range of photovoltaic inverters aimed at residential, commercial, and industrial self-consumption systems, expanding it with four models of three-phase hybrid inverters (solar + batteries).

Specifically, the range of photovoltaic inverters consists of two models of single-phase inverters, 3 kW and 6 kW, featuring one and two MPPTs respectively for residential installations. Additionally, there are three models of three-phase inverters, 10 kW, 15 kW, and 20 kW, with two MPPTs each for commercial systems. For commercial and industrial use, there are two models of three-phase inverters, 30 kW and 50 kW, equipped with three and four MPPTs respectively. There is a 110 kW model with nine MPPTs for industrial installations and a 350 kW model with twelve MPPTs for use in industrial systems and large multi-megawatt photovoltaic plants.

The range of hybrid inverters (solar + batteries) has been expanded with four new three-phase hybrid models: 10 kW, 15 kW, 20 kW, and 30 kW, all featuring two photovoltaic MPPTs. These models are aimed at three-phase hybrid systems, both at the residential and commercial/industrial scale, that combine photovoltaic generation with battery energy storage.