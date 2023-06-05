Suzlon becomes first Indian wind energy company to reach 20 GW of worldwide Wind Energy installations

On World Environment Day, Suzlon announces 20 GW* of wind energy installations dedicating the milestone to the vision of late Founder and Chairman, Shri Tulsi Tanti.

Suzlon’s 20 GW wind energy installations are through 12,647 wind turbines across 17 countries spanning six continents.

Suzlon enjoys 33% of India’s cumulative wind energy installations.

Suzlon’s 20 GW wind energy installations generate enough green electricity required to power more than 13 million Indian households.

20 GW wind energy installations have an environmental impact equivalent to preventing approximately 51.35 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

*20 GW global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced that it has crossed the 20GW wind energy installations milestone through 12,467 wind turbines installed across 17 countries spanning six continents solidifying Suzlon’s position as a significant player in the global wind energy landscape.



As India’s leading and pioneering Indian renewable company Suzlon has built the Indian wind energy sector since 1995 in line with the vision of its much-celebrated late Founder and Chairman, Shri Tulsi Tanti.



According to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)**, India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on 28th February 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tendering stage. This includes 64.38 GW Solar Power, 51.79 GW Hydro Power, 42.02 GW Wind Power and 10.77 GW Bio Power.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “Crossing the 20GW mark is a testament to Suzlon’s dedication and expertise in the renewable energy industry. I would like to thank the Government of India for their visionary policy framework and our diverse customer base of over 1,900 customers and vendor partners for their unflinching support without which this achievement would not be possible. With 5.9 GW of Indian Wind Turbines installed across the globe, Suzlon’s 20 GW is a story of taking India to the world.”



“This milestone creates a concrete foundation for us to build on for exponential growth in coming years and is a true Aatmanirbhar Bharat moment, wherein an Indian company is creating global benchmarks with turbines manufactured in India. Suzlon’s journey from the first turbine of 270kW in 1995 to the 3 MW turbine in 2023 will continue to inspire generations to come. We remain committed to partner with global and local players in accelerating energy transition journey for the world.”



** https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1913789

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Suzlon’s success can be attributed to its relentless focus on customer delight, innovation, and robust product technology. With eight dedicated R&D centres spanning four countries, Suzlon consistently delivers a comprehensive range of robust and reliable products. Suzlon Services is India’s No. 1 wind asset service company leveraging and protecting customer investment for optimal generation and improved lifespan of our products. Having said that, Suzlon’s 20 GW of wind installations is a story of Shri Tulsi Tanti’s visionary ambition ably supported by the commitment of 5500 Suzlon wind warriors. Suzlon remains committed to its mission of advancing the adoption of clean energy sources and supporting the global transition toward a carbon-neutral future keeping a sharp focus on India.”



With steadfast dedication to technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth, Suzlon is poised to lead the renewable energy revolution in India.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India and world-class manufacturing facilities. The Group has a diverse workforce of 5,900 employees with over 28 years of operational track record. Suzlon is India’s No. 1 wind service company with the largest service portfolio of ~13.9 GW of wind energy assets. The Group has 5.9 GW of installed capacity outside India. The 3 MW Series wind turbine technology platform is the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio.