Ingeteam renews the UL Certification for its Indar wind turbine generators

This certification is essential to market the generators in the U.S. and Canada and to comply with the highest safety and quality standards in the wind energy sector.

Ingeteam has renewed its UL certification to market its Indar wind generators in the U.S. and Canada. The company, which has held this certification since 2012, owns a factory in Milwaukee, WI from where it manufactures generators to be installed in North American wind farms.

To obtain this validation, a certifying company must confirm that the generators comply with UL (Underwriters Laboratories) standards, a highly valued and demanded requirement in the sector. Specifically, the generator insulation system must be validated in an external laboratory based on said standards, fixing the insulation materials and layers, with tests lasting one year, subjecting the insulation system to stress conditions that simulate the design life (the current standard in the sector being above 20-25 years).

During the prototype validation process with the client, the certifying company supervises the tests on the company’s test bench, in accordance with the limits of the applicable regulations.

From this point on, the design of the insulation system, safety and protection distances, as well as the need for certain components with their own UL certification, are established as part of the certification.

The serial-produced Indar wind generators undergo quarterly certification reviews to ensure they continue to meet the established design and validated standards. This requires that the materials and criteria are the same as those that have been validated in the laboratory and the test bench, limiting any modification.

This certification makes the Indar generators meet the highest quality standards requested by the wind market.