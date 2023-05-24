Suzlon wins 300 MW wind order from Torrent Power

This is the Torrent Group’s fourth order from Suzlon. This is also the sixth and largest order for the new Suzlon 3 MW wind turbines to date. Suzlon will supply 100 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 3 MW each

The wind farm will be completed in phases by 2025 in Karnataka. This order is part of the bid won in the SECI section XII auctions by Torrent Power Limited

Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced that it has received a significantly large order for its new series of 3 MW wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Limited. Suzlon will install 100 wind turbines (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a nominal capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to go live in 2025.

This is the sixth and largest order for the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month, and as part of the deal, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide land and execute the project, including erection and startup. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and post-commissioning maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice President of Suzlon Group, said: “Suzlon and Torrent have a longstanding partnership building various wind power projects over the years. We are delighted to further strengthen this partnership with the deployment of our turbine technology. more powerful through the new 3 MW turbine series.It is also wonderful to see that major Indian corporate houses have taken up a role in driving India’s renewable energy journey towards achieving our nation’s net-zero targets. We remain committed to partnering with India Inc. on its journey to net zero and building a better world for our future generations.”

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are pleased to announce our fourth order with the reputable Torrent Power Limited. It is always special when we receive repeat orders from esteemed customers, which shows their trust in Suzlon and their expertise. This is the largest order for our new 3 MW series so far, positioning the product firmly in the market.With our global R&D footprint, this product brings together world-class technology and customization for Indian wind regimes.Electricity generated from this project will be used for power utilities in various states increase the reach of renewable energy in the country Suzlon is committed to serving Indian industries through green renewable energy to catalyze economic growth of the nation while meeting our net-zero targets.

The Suzlon 3 MW series

India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, The Suzlon Group, is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the main objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a major milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines have a rotor diameter of 144 meters and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver enhanced power yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With up to 85-90% local content in its series release, this series demonstrates Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency.

The S144 wind turbine is one of the largest in India, expandable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 meters and up to 160 meters in series launch. With a hub height of 160 meters, the S144 will also be the tallest wind turbine in India. Suzlon’s S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40-43% higher generation than Suzlon’s current model, the 2.1 MW S120 wind turbine, demonstrating its ability to optimize wind resources at higher altitudes and make sites with low winds are viable.

In addition, the 3 MW turbine generators feature time-proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the Suzlon-designed and developed SB 70.5 carbon fiber blade. This world-class technology provides the ability to use thinner airfoils, resulting in excellent performance in low-wind sites and a significant increase in generation yield per ground unit.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon’s series of 3 MW wind turbines is a testament to the company’s dedication.