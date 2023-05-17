Suzlon wins new 99 MW wind order from Vibrant Energy

This is the third order of the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month. To supply 33 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3 MW each. Wind farm to be commissioned by FY25. A wind farm of this size can provide electricity to ~307 thousand households and curb ~2.92 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced that it has received an order from Vibrant Energy for 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) featuring its new 3 MW series with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower for a 99 MW wind power project which is expected to be commissioned by FY25.

This order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series – the S144-140m is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide erection and commissioning services as well as comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said,“We are delighted to announce our first order with Vibrant Energy which is a highly respected corporate renewable energy solutions provider. This is a significant order for us featuring turbines from our 3 MW series. It is a matter of pride when customers place their trust in Suzlon’s technology and service excellence to partner in their renewable energy journey. This order targets the C&I (Commercial & Industrial) consumer segment which we believe will be a significant contributor to India’s renewable energy vision going ahead. I look forward to a long partnership with Vibrant Energy in the coming years towards building a sustainable India.”

Srinivasan Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Vibrant Energy said: “We are happy to partner with Suzlon Energy Ltd. for our project which will provide round-the-clock renewable energy to our corporate customers. Vibrant Energy is a long-term partner for corporate consumers actively assisting them to meet their sustainability and decarbonisation targets. This is the first time that we are partnering with Suzlon, who is India’s leading wind turbine manufacturer, and we look forward to partnering on many more such opportunities. Suzlon’s long commitment and leadership in green energy in India is in line with our vision of mitigating climate change by empowering businesses with clean energy solutions.”

The Suzlon 3 MW Series

The largest renewable energy solutions provider in India, The Suzlon Group is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the primary objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy, and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a significant milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines feature a 144-meter rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With local content of up to 85-90% by its serial launch, this series proves Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

The S144 wind turbine generator is one of the largest in India, extendable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 meters going up to 160 meters by its serial launch. At 160 meters hub height the S144 will also be India’s tallest wind turbine. Suzlon’s S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40-43% higher generation over Suzlon’s current model, the S120 – 2.1 MW wind turbine, showcasing its ability to optimize wind resources at higher altitudes and make varied wind sites viable.

Furthermore, the 3 MW turbine generators feature the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the SB 70.5 carbon fibre blade engineered and developed by Suzlon. This world-class technology provides the capability to utilize thinner aerodynamic profiles, resulting in excellent performance across all types of wind regimes, and a significant increase in generation yield per unit of land.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon’s 3 MW series of wind turbines is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions for the future. We are confident that the 3 MW – S144 technology will contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy and net-zero targets.

Vibrant Energy

Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG) with a mission to lead the decarbonization initiatives for corporate renewable energy customers and help them to attain a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future. Vibrant is operating and delivering c. 2GW of renewable energy solutions for corporates. We invite you to learn more about Vibrant by visiting our website www.vibrantenergy.in and follow us on social media channels.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with presence in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with over twenty-eight years of operational track record, the Group has a cumulative global installation of over 19.7 GW of wind energy capacity, over 5,800 employees with diverse nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy Company with a large in-house Research and Development (R&D) set-up in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. The Group is the custodian of ~13.8 GW of wind energy assets under service in India making it the largest Operations and Maintenance Company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Group also has 5.9 GW of installed capacity outside India.