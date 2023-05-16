IberBlue Wind announces second floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Andalusia

The project, called “La Pinta”, will be off the coast of Granada and Almeria, and will have up to 55 wind turbines with an installed capacity of circa 990MW. The global investment required for the construction and maintenance of the wind farm will exceed €2,500 million and generate over 3,300 jobs.

IberBlue Wind, a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures, has announced an offshore wind project on the Spanish Southern coast of Andalusia. It is called La Pinta in tribute to one of the three caravels used by Christopher Columbus on his first trip to America. It will be located off the coasts of Granada and Almeria and will cover an area of c.316 km2 .

La Pinta will have an installed capacity of c.990MW produced by up to 55 turbines of 18MW each, and it will be located between 15 and 35 km from the coast, minimizing its visual impact. When operational, it will have the capacity to supply energy to over 670,000 homes.

IberBlue has submitted the Initial Project Document (IPD), which includes its technical characteristics, to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

La Pinta will use innovative floating offshore wind technology to create carbon-free energy, which is part of the Spanish Government’s goal to realise 1-3GW of installed offshore wind energy by 2030.

Commitment to local industry

The global investment required for the construction and maintenance of the wind farm will exceed 2,500 million euros and generate over 3,300 jobs. The project execution will provide many economic and social opportunities in the local area. All IberBlue Wind’s projects are committed to the development of coastal communities and close collaboration with stakeholders, including civil society, coastal communities and groups related to the use of the sea. The company has already established contacts with the Junta de Andalucía (regional government), town halls, associations, and representative bodies of the area, in order for the farms to be satisfactorily integrated into the environment.

Julio Vera, Stakeholder Engagement & Policy Director of IberBlue Wind said: “Andalusia is a key area for offshore wind development in Spain. It has a great wind resource, good infrastructure and potential capacity to become a benchmark for this kind of project. The coasts of Granada and Almeria have favorable conditions for offshore wind farms, although it will be necessary to reinforce the electricity network in the surrounding area to take all the energy generated”.

IberBlue Wind’s second project in Andalusia

This is the second offshore wind farm IberBlue Wind is developing in Andalusia. Last November, the joint venture announced its Nao Victoria project in the Alboran Sea, off the coasts of Malaga and Cadiz. It will also have an installed capacity of c.990 MW.

Three other projects already proposed to the authorities are Botafogo, the first offshore wind farm in Portugal off the coast of Figueira da Foz and, more recently, the first cross-border offshore wind projects, off Spain and Portugal called Juan Sebastián Elcano and Creoula. They have a combined installed capacity of c.1.96GW.

IberBlue Wind is a joint venture developing offshore ?oating wind farm projects in the Iberian market. The partners are Simply Blue Group, a leader in offshore floating wind energy globally, and Spanish companies Proes Consultores, the engineering division of Grupo Amper, and FF New Energy Ventures (FF NEV), a developer of renewable projects. IberBlue’s objective is to help Spain and Portugal position themselves as leaders in this field of renewable energy.

Using its knowledge of the market and its extensive experience in the area of offshore wind farm development, IberBlue Wind will take advantage of the greater intensity of wind offshore to generate clean and economic electricity from renewable sources.