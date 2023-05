Acciona Energía and The Blue Circle enter the wind energy industry in Thailand with five wind projects

The wind farms, linked to a 25-year PPA with the country’s Electricity Generation Authority, will enter operation from 2026 onwards.

ACCIONA Energía has been awarded, together with its participated company The Blue Circle, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for five wind projects totaling 436MW in Thailand. The projects have been allocated through a tender process by the Office of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and will have a staged development timeline. The first wind farm is slated to commence construction in 2024. The completion date of the separate projects staggers from 2026 until 2030.

All energy generated by these projects will be directly purchased by the Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand (EGAT, state owned enterprise managed by the Ministry of Energy) through a 25-year PPA, as part of the Thai Government’s plan to guarantee a supply of renewable energy of up to 30% by 2037.

Four of the projects will be located in the Northeast provinces of Ubon Ratchatani and Amnat Charoen, while the fifth one will be built in the region of Chaiyaphum. Once operational, the combined wind farms will produce 1,141 GWh/year, reducing CO 2 emissions by 645,000 tons a year, the equivalent to removing 250,000 cars from circulation or to planting 19 million trees.

ACCIONA Energía entered a strategic agreement with The Blue Circle to develop, build and operate its pipeline of projects in Southeast Asia in September 2022. The entity –headquartered in Singapore and with ACCIONA Energía owning a close-to 50% stake– already has an installed operational capacity of 84MW in Vietnam and has a development pipeline of 3.8GW in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

The award of these five new projects in Thailand cements the agreement and reinforces ACCIONA Energía’s presence in the region and its growth and geographic diversification plans.