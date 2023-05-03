Suzlon secures second order for their 3 MW wind turbines from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of 69.3 MW

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the second order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 22 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located at Surendra Nagar district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

This is the first major order for the company’s largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m from the 3 MW series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said,“We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy player in India with a comprehensive solar footprint. This is their first wind energy project, and we are honoured that they have placed their trust in us for the same. The electricity from this project will serve the people of Gujarat, helping us deepen our contribution to the state. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. We look forward to a continued partnership with Juniper Green Energy in their journey towards a greener India.”

Mr. Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited said: “At Juniper, we are committed to contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlon for our first wind energy project. Suzlon is closely aligned to the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, Made in India, renewable energy solutions. With over 800 MW of operational solar power capacity, we hope to embark on our wind energy journey with this project and look forward to creating many more landmark projects in the future. We would like to thank GUVNL for the trust they have placed in Juniper to power the lives of the people of Gujarat with sustainable renewable energy solutions.”

The Suzlon 3 MW Series

The largest renewable energy solutions provider in India, The Suzlon Group is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the primary objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy, and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a significant milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines feature a 144-meter rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With local content of up to 85-90% by its serial launch, this series proves Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

The S144 wind turbine generator is one of the largest in India, extendable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 meters going up to 160 meters by its serial launch. At 160 meters hub height the S144 will also be India’s tallest wind turbine. Suzlon’s S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40-43% higher generation over Suzlon’s current model, the S120 – 2.1 MW wind turbine, showcasing its ability to optimize wind resources at higher altitudes and make low-wind sites viable.

Furthermore, the 3 MW turbine generators feature the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the SB 70.5 carbon fibre blade engineered and developed by Suzlon. This world-class technology provides the capability to utilize thinner aerodynamic profiles, resulting in excellent performance in low-wind sites, and a significant increase in generation yield per unit of land.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon’s 3 MW series of wind turbines is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions for the future. We are confident that the 3 MW – S144 technology will contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy and net-zero targets.

Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd

Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd is a renewable energy independent power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with a renewable energy portfolio of 2.5 GW comprising of 800MW operational capacity and another 1.7GW under development. The company is part of the AT Group which has an asset portfolio, worth approximately USD 2.5 billion with global investments in renewable energy, residential & commercial real estate, hospitality etc. The Group has been building utility scale renewable energy projects in India since 2010 and built and owned Orange Renewable, a 1GW renewable energy platform in the past.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with presence in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with over twenty-eight years of operational track record, the Group has a cumulative global installation of over 19.7 GW of wind energy capacity, over 5,800 employees with diverse nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy Company with a large in-house Research and Development (R&D) set-up in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. The Group is the custodian of ~13.8 GW of wind energy assets under service in India making it the largest Operations and Maintenance Company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Group also has 5.9 GW of installed capacity outside India.