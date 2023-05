ACP Urges Modernization of Offshore Wind Regulations

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) joined the National Offshore Industries Association (NOIA) and the Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW) to submit extensive comments with the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management (BOEM) regarding its proposed Renewable Energy Modernization Rule. Together, these associations represent the capacity to deliver over 51 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy necessary to achieve the Administration’s ambitious offshore wind goals.

“ACP urges swift finalization of the modernization rule so that we can fully realize the potential of our abundant offshore wind resources,” said Josh Kaplowitz, ACP Vice President of Offshore Wind. “The offshore wind industry needs a regulatory structure that reflects how the industry works, and this rule is an important step forward as we work together to harness more domestic clean energy that will reduce pollution, make our country more energy independent, and support local economies.”

The proposed rule would modernize regulations governing offshore wind development to reduce administrative burdens for both developers and regulatory agencies, provide developers with greater certainty and reduced costs, and introduce more regulatory flexibility while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship. The comments submitted today amplify key elements of the proposed rule for emphasis and make recommendations for strengthening additional aspects of the rule.

ACP supports BOEM’s overall goals and agrees with the urgent need to reduce administrative burdens, costs, and uncertainty and to allow more flexibility in offshore wind development. Current regulations, largely unchanged since 2009, have long needed to be updated to incorporate lessons learned over the last 14 years and to support the goal of delivering affordable, reliable clean energy to all Americans in an environmentally safe way.

Read the full text of the comments.