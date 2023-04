Colombia could have three times more installed wind and solar capacity

In Colombia, renewable energies are advancing steadily with 13,000 Megawatts (MW) with an approved connection point between wind and solar.

Currently, the country ranks fourth in the ranking of energy transition processes in the world, according to a study carried out with the BloombergNEF Climatescope tool, a result that further stimulates efforts to include renewables in the energy basket and demonstrates that there is great potential to develop clean energy projects with 32,000 MW in solar plants and 30,000 MW in wind farms, which is equivalent to more than three times the installed capacity that we have today.

The Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) recently awarded 8,321 MW divided into: 6,410 MW of solar energy, 1,247.8 MW of wind energy in 10 initiatives, 6 of which are offshore, 352.76 MW in hydroelectric projects and a new biomass project. .

