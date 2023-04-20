Capital Energy promotes wind power in León

The agreements are subject to the construction and operation of the Isidoro, Veleta and Torneros wind farms and their evacuation infrastructures

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the implementation of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

Veleta, Torneros and Isidoro will promote the creation of approximately 800 direct jobs in the peak periods of its construction and will generate an annual fiscal impact of close to 570,000 euros during its operation and maintenance phase.

The company and the town hall are already considering some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of this town in Leon, such as the promotion and implementation of energy communities and the improvement of socio-sanitary transport for dependent people

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born more than two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to highlight its commitment to socioeconomic development of Castilla y León, an essential community for the consolidation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed three collaboration agreements with the Castrocontrigo City Council linked to its Territories Project, the first to be sealed in the province of León. This initiative combines Capital Energy’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote growth in the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of these agreements, the renewable group undertakes to promote, from the construction of the Veleta, Torneros and Isidoro wind farms and their evacuation infrastructures, different actions agreed between the parties and that will be adjusted to local needs. In all cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups.

In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of this town in Leon are already being considered, such as the promotion and start-up of energy communities and the improvement of socio-sanitary transport for dependent people.

The collaboration between the council and Capital Energy will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable facilities, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through these agreements, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Castrocontrigo, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of its neighbors.

Isidoro will have a total power of 54 megawatts (MW) and will be able to supply 135,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the energy needs of more than 52,000 Castilian and Leonese homes with clean electricity in that period. It will also avoid the annual emission of 50,000 tons of CO2.

For its part, Veleta will have a capacity of 66 MW and will be able to produce 175,000 MWh of clean electricity each year, the equivalent to the consumption of more than 68,000 homes, also avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of 65,000 tons of CO2.

Finally, with 54 MW of power, Torneros will generate almost 240,000 MWh per year, with which it will be able to meet the energy needs of 93,000 homes. It will also prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 90,000 tons of CO2 per year.

The construction of these three wind farms and their evacuation lines, in the Leonese municipalities of Castrocontrigo, Truchas, Castrillo de Cabrera, Ponferrada, Molinaseca and Cubillos del Sil and in Rosinos de la Requejada, Espadañedo, Muelas de los Caballeros and Zamora Justel, will mean the creation of some 800 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, they will provide permanent employment to some 20 professionals in the area and will generate some 15 indirect jobs.

These renewable facilities will have, annually and throughout their useful lives, a fiscal impact of almost 570,000 euros on local coffers, which will also receive punctual payment from the ICIO and other fees for an amount of about 4 million euros. In addition, Isidoro, Veleta and Torneros will contribute around 4 million euros a year to the GDP.