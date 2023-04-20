Australia’s #1 sustainable city wins rights to host inaugural summit advancing the uptake of offshore wind and green hydrogen in APAC region.

Melbourne has secured the hosting rights for the inaugural APAC Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen Summit 2023, the first of its kind to be held in the Asia Pacific region. The event will bring together governments with offshore wind ambition, global offshore wind industry leaders, and the full wind value chain to jointly address the goal of advancing the uptake of offshore wind and green hydrogen in the region.

The three-day summit and exhibition open to the public held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in August 2023 will deliver wide-reaching content and participation.

More than 1,000 delegates will attend, including key global renewable energies bodies, Asia Pacific Governments, and global stakeholders such as the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the World Bank Group (WBG), and Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA).

The World Bank Group will bring key decision-makers from governments around the world, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Columbia, Brazil and others. GOWA will also host a high-level roundtable featuring APAC members during the event, with a focus on strengthening Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen collaboration in the region.

The successful bid led by the Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) with active involvement from Victorian Government Department of Energy Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) and Global Victoria will provide an opportunity to showcase Victoria’s reputation as a leader in the energy and resources sector and demonstrate the Victorian Government’s commitment to transitioning to a clean energy future.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: “The summit will bring international visitors to Melbourne and provide an opportunity to learn and share ideas about important energy issues for our region.”

“We continue to invest in business events because they boost visitation, support local jobs and put Melbourne on the global stage as a city for knowledge and innovation.”

MCB Chief Executive Officer Julia Swanson said securing this event highlights the role business events play in supporting Victoria’s commitment to sustainability. MCB’s Sustainability Strategy actively seeks the acquisition of business events aligned to Victorian Government priorities.

“We are thrilled to have secured this high-profile business event for Melbourne, which will provide a unique platform to advance the uptake of offshore wind and green hydrogen in the Asia Pacific region, while creating a forum for the supply chain to build a business network and showcase Victoria’s reputation as a leader in the energy and resources sector.”

Victoria was one of the first in the world to legislate a net-zero emissions target by 2050 and the state is decarbonising at the most rapid rate of any major jurisdiction in Australia. Through Victoria’s Climate Change Strategy, the Government has set ambitious, but achievable targets to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 28-33% by 2025 and 45-50% by 2030.

The APAC Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen Summit 2023 is organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), an international association and event owner that represents more than 90 per cent of global installed wind power capacity, including leading turbine manufacturers, developers, suppliers, and service providers.

Stewart Mullin, GWEC COO, said: “There is so much momentum in the offshore wind and green hydrogen space in APAC and Australia has shown a great commitment to drive the industry in the region. When we were looking for the best place to hold our inaugural conference Victoria won hands down.

“The industry is buzzing with potential from the Offshore Wind Feasibility Licence that is currently open for the Gippsland region and the Victorian Government has really led the way in attracting interest from developers, component manufacturers and the greater renewables value chain. Add the fact that Melbourne is accessible, friendly and a great place to do business ensured that Melbourne was overwhelmingly our preferred venue”.