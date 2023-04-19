Nabrawind’s product portfolio continues to build momentum as a market driver for wind energy and ecological transition

Nabrawind has announced it has secured funding support from Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a global green energy and products company.

FFI is developing a global portfolio of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects and the funding agreement, which is convertible into a minority shareholding, seeks to expand Nabrawind’s production capacity to meet growing demand from renewable projects, like those from FFI, in the coming years.

FFI CEO Mark Hutchinson said: “FFI is pleased to support the growth of Nabrawind.

“FFI values Nabrawind as a critical ally in the development of renewable energy and the green transition.

“Reducing the cost of renewable energy production is a key driver of green hydrogen adoption.

“The innovative products developed by the talented team at Nabrawind are just one of the ways to do this, both for FFI and across the market.

“We see great opportunities to help each other be successful in the future.”

Nabrawind commercializes five innovative products of great added value for wind energy: the modular blade, Nabrajoint; the self-erecting tower, Nabralift; the tripod foundation, Nabrabase; the crane-less blade installation system, Bladerunner; and a new system to install the whole wind turbine at 15 m/s, Skylift.

Nabrawind has already overcome the R&D and prototyping phase for its product portfolio. The successful market entrance of these products implies a significant growth in its business volume and the need of new investments in order to meet the increasing demand.

For this reason, the General Manager of Nabrawind, Eneko Sanz, highlights that “after the technical, production capacity and entry into the market challenges, our next steps are market consolidation and financial capacity for facing the expected growth. Our partnership with FFI reinforces us in both strategic lines, with very similar culture values and vision about the ecological transition”.

In this regard, Nabrawind’s strategic plan includes both organic growth in all the company areas and inorganic growth by key alliances or joint ventures with other stakeholders all over the world, from IPPs, OEMs and relevant suppliers or industrial partners.

This is the path that Nabrawind already set in its previous stages, from which was born Navassy, a joint venture formed with the specialized partners Comansa and Tetrace. Navassy was set up a couple of years ago for the on-site installation of the Nabralift self-erecting tower that Nabrawind commercializes worldwide. In this sense, Navassy recently validated the new self-erecting system in the tallest wind turbine in Africa, with wind gusts up to 15 m/s, in a new wind farm of its early adopter Innovent.

For this important deal, Nabrawind was advised by ARPA Abogados Consultores and KPMG.

Nabrawind Technologies

Nabrawind Technologies S.L. is a Spanish Company founded in 2015 for the design and development of advanced wind technologies. Current shareholders are the founders and the financial investors Barinaga y Alberdi, Sodena, Innoenergy and Basarro.

Nabrawind has developed five innovative products: Nabrajoint, Nabrabase, Nabralift, BladeRunner and Skylift.

Nabrajoint consists of a modular blade joint compatible with any blade that allow manufacturing large blades in separate modules that are assembled on site in a short period of time.

Nabrabase is a foundation solution for complex soils (very hard or very soft) and markets with a shortage of concrete or high labor costs. The tripod structure allows dividing massive gravity foundations into deep foundations with concrete reductions of up to 80%.

Nabralift is a self-erecting tower that can reach heights of 200 meters without the need for large cranes, providing minimum LCOE and breaking logistic and installation barriers.

BladeRunner is a new blade installation and de-installation system that reduces the cost of blade replacement up to a 70% compared to maintenance operations carried out with standard cranes.

Finally, Skylift is a new game changer product that allows to install the whole wind turbine at 15 m/s, a clear enabler of the new multi gigawatt wind farms planned for green hydrogen production at sites with high wind speed average.

Fortescue Future Industries

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is a global green energy company committed to producing green hydrogen, containing zero carbon, from 100 per cent renewable sources.

FFI is leading the green industrial revolution, developing technology solutions for hard-to-decarbonise industries, while building a global portfolio of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

FFI is also leading the global effort to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors and is developing and acquiring the technology and energy supply to help decarbonise the iron ore operations of one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore by 2030 – FFI’s parent company, Fortescue Metals Group.