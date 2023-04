Last preparations for ENERCON’s trade fair appearance at WindEurope 2023

Leading international wind energy trade fair will take place in Copenhagen from 25 to 27 April.

Last preparations are in full swing for ENERCON’s trade fair team for this year’s WindEurope event in Copenhagen. From 25 to 27 April ENERCON will be present at the leading international trade fair and conference for the wind energy sector with a stand of around 200 m² in size.

The new E-175 EP5 wind energy converter (new ENERCON top model with a rotor diameter of 175 m and nominal power of 6 MW) and other wind energy converter types with E-nacelle will be at the centre of our trade fair appearance, as well as ENERCON’s current service concepts and consulting services. In addition to this, the second day of the trade fair will be accompanied by a series of presentations at the ENERCON stand:

15.00 – 15.20 Uhr

Profile & Commercial Outlook

Ulrich Schulze Südhoff and Frederic Maenhaut, ENERCON CCOs

15.20 – 15.40 Uhr

European Markets Footprint and Outlook

Benjamin Seifert, ENERCON Regional Head Central & Northern Europe

Johan Terpstra, ENERCON Regional Head Western Europe

15.40 – 16.00 Uhr

Product Portfolio and zoom in on our E-175 EP5 model

Timo Müller, ENERCON Product Management

ENERCON is also represented at the conference with presentations and presentations:

26.4.: Auditorium 11 / WindEurope Annual Event 2023

11.00 – 12.15 Uhr

Permitting – Getting better now?

Ulrich Schulze Südhoff, ENERCON CCO

27.4.: Markets Theatre / WindEurope Annual Event 2023

10.00 – 11.15 Uhr

Developments in Germany

Benjamin Seifert, ENERCON Regional Head Central & Northern Europe (CNE)

25. – 27.4.: Poster Area / WindEurope Annual Event 2023

Successful obsolescence management in onshore wind power

Dana Holstein/David Keller/Jon Ole Meyer, ENERCON Service Deutschland GmbH

‘Onshore wind is the most cost-effective form of energy generation, and ENERCON offers the relevant technologies and services like planning and financing support’, says ENERCON CCO Ulrich Schulze Südhoff. ‘In Copenhagen we will present ourselves as a holistic partner of the energy transition’, adds ENERCON CCO Frederic Maenhaut. ‘We offer our customers high-yield and high quality wind energy converter types, comprehensive service concepts and consultancy expertise. The market prospects for onshore wind have never been so promising. The market is waiting – we are ready to take the energy transition to the next level together with our customers!’