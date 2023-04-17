Iberdrola builds the first hybrid wind and solar plant in Spain

Two photovoltaic plants of 41 and 33 MW are being installed to hybridise the existing 69 MW BaCa – Ballestas and Casetona – wind power complex in Burgos.



Iberdrola reinforces its innovative and renewable leadership in Spain and will build Spain’s first hybrid wind and solar plant in Castilla y León, in the province of Burgos.

The company continues with the construction of two photovoltaic plants of 41 and 33 megawatts (MW), which will total more than 170,000 photovoltaic modules and will be located in the Burgos municipalities of Revilla Vallejera, Villamedianilla and Vallejera, to hybridise the existing 69 MW BaCa – Ballestas and Casetona – wind power complex.

They have an important local component, which contributes to the dynamisation of the economy and employment in Castile and León. Its development will involve 360 professionals.

The company is allocating more than €40 million to the construction of this project, which combines wind and solar energy at a single site.

Hybridisation makes it possible to optimise the use of the grid and minimise the environmental impact of projects in the places where they are located. Iberdrola will invest in this technology in the coming years in Spain, with which it aims to improve its renewable resources and make the most of existing locations.

Cutting-edge technology

The incorporation of solar modules increases the contribution of clean, cheap and competitive energy to the electricity system of these installations and ensures that they supply the maximum amount of green energy originally authorised for each project, for as long as possible.

Having two technologies capable of alternating significantly reduces dependence on changing environmental conditions and limitations due to possible lack of resources such as wind or sunshine, facilitating more stable and efficient renewable production.

Hybrid generation plants use the same grid connection point and share infrastructures, such as the substation and the evacuation line for the electricity produced. In addition, they are located on land that was already used for renewable generation and allow for common roads and facilities for the operation of both technologies. All of this results in a much lower environmental impact than would have been the case with two independent plants.

A new energy landscape that fixes population in rural areas

Iberdrola promotes renewable energies as an engine for rural development and in this way the villages emerge as a guarantee for the future. This is the case of the villages of Castile and Leon, surrounded by wind farms and photovoltaic plants that Iberdrola is promoting and which will contribute to a sustainable recovery, allowing the creation of local employment.

In the region, the company has begun construction of the Valdemoro and Buniel wind farms, and has obtained the environmental green light for the Alcocero de Mola and Iglesias wind project, the latter with the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the world manufactured by Siemens Gamesa – the first 5.X platform equipment in Spain. In the province of Burgos alone, it has recently built or is developing more than 550 megawatts between seven wind farms.

Iberdrola is also currently developing three photovoltaic installations in the region totalling 450 MW – Villarino, Velilla and Virgen de Areños III – and has started up its first photovoltaic plant in the region – Revilla-Vallejera (50 MW) – in the province of Burgos.

With these projects, Iberdrola reinforces its commitment to Castile and León, which is consolidating its position as an important centre for renewable developments in the company’s investment cycle to 2025, where it already operates more than 5,150 MW, making it the autonomous community with the most ‘green’ megawatts installed by the company.

World leader in renewable energy and storage

The Iberdrola group began its commitment to renewable energies and storage more than two decades ago as a fundamental pillar on which to build a clean, reliable and intelligent business model.

Thanks to this vision, the company is today a world leader in renewable energies, with 40,000 MW of renewable energy in operation by the end of 2022 and 7,675 MW to be executed in the next four years, and is leading the energy transition towards a low-emission economy.

Iberdrola is also a leader in energy storage with a capacity of 4,473 megawatts (MW) installed using pumped storage technology, and more than 200 megawatts in batteries. At the end of 2022, the company reached 101 gigawatt hours (GWh) of storage capacity.

Its 2025 Strategic Plan envisages investment of €17 billion in renewable businesses. Thanks to these investments, Iberdrola will increase its installed renewable capacity by 12,100 MW to 52,000 MW in 2025 – 3,100 MW of onshore wind, 6,300 MW of photovoltaic, 1,800 MW of offshore, 700 MW of batteries and 200 MW of hydro.