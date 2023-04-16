The first wind turbine rises at the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm

The first of 69 wind turbines has been installed at the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm in the North Sea, developed by CrossWind, a joint venture of Shell and Eneco. The wind farm is expected to deliver its first wind power to the Dutch grid by the summer and to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

Siemens partners Gamesa Renewable Energy and Van Oord use the Scylla offshore installation vessel to transport and install the turbines. Scylla set sail with the first Eemshaven wind turbine to the HKN offshore site last week and installed the turbine at its base today, April 15. Wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 200 meters. A turbine blade is 97 meters long, 17 meters more than the wingspan of an Airbus A380.???????

powerful wind turbine

A Siemens Gamesa 11.0-200 DD wind turbine can generate up to 11 MW. Once all 69 turbines are installed and commissioned, the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year. This is enough green electricity to meet 2.8% of the electricity demand in the Netherlands.

New wind farm off the Dutch coast to power one million people

ongoing installation work

The installation of the wind turbines is carried out 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Stefan Hartman, Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) package manager at CrossWind, explains: “First the tower is installed on the monopile, then the nacelle on top of the tower. Then come the blades, which are usually the most critical lift with respect to weather conditions. The installation of the blades will start if there is a sufficiently long window of wind speeds below 12 m/s. For comparison, 12 m/s is a wind speed at which it becomes difficult to hold an umbrella.”

In case of adverse weather conditions, construction work will be suspended. If time permits, Scylla’s team can install a wind turbine in 24 hours.

InnovOrigins, The Content Exchange