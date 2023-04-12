Sembcorp awards 50.4 MW wind order to Suzlon

Supply 24 wind turbines with a nominal power of 2.1 MW each. Wind farm to be installed in Karnataka with a total installed capacity of 50.40 MW. This order is part of the winning bid from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) for Sembcorp.

Sembcorp has generation assets in 13 states and a presence in 18 states in India, with a portfolio of more than 3 GW of wind and solar power.

This mandate will help achieve Indian Railways’ goal of becoming a net zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade.

Project to cover the energy needs of traction railways in the state of Maharashtra.

A project of this size can provide electricity to ~33,000 homes and reduce ~1.29 lakh tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, announced today that it has won a new order for the development of a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp’s renewable energy subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy Limited. . Suzlon will install 24 wind turbines (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a nominal capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to go live in 2024.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and will execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive post-commissioning operation and maintenance services. Sembcorp was awarded the 50.4 MW capacity following the rate-based bidding process.

Speaking about winning the order, JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “As the country’s leading provider of renewable energy solutions, Suzlon is proud that valued customers like Sembcorp continue to choose our leading technology and capabilities across the chain. of value from wind power. We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will help Indian Railways become a net zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade, thereby contributing to a sustainable India.”

“Suzlon, with its 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, is well positioned to contribute to India’s fight against the ‘climate emergency’ with a renewed focus on renewable energy. Our products, which are the most suitable for various wind regimes and impeccable service offerings makes Suzlon the obvious choice for our shareholders and customers.”

“Each Suzlon turbine with greater than 80-90% domestic content and manufactured domestically through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Suzlon turbines feature time-proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more power from low-wind sites, and reducing the cost of energy.

The Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading providers of renewable energy solutions with a presence in 17 countries. Based at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group consists of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with more than twenty-seven years of operational history, the Group has a cumulative global installation of more than 19.7 GW of wind power capacity, more than 5,800 employees of various nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy company with a large in-house research and development (R&D) center in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. The Group is the custodian of ~13.8 GW of wind power assets in service in India, making it the largest O&M company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The Group also has 5.9 GW of installed capacity outside of India.