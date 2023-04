ACP Applauds Passage of Maryland Legislation to Expand Offshore Wind and Increase Energy Storage

Today the American Clean Power Association (ACP) applauded final passage of two pieces of legislation in the Maryland State Legislature aimed at expanding the offshore wind industry and helping Maryland meet its energy storage goals, critical steps toward building a clean electric grid.

The Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act (HB 793/SB 781) addresses barriers to building offshore wind projects by upgrading Maryland’s Eastern Shore’s electric grid and facilitates the construction of a shared transmission infrastructure—which will in turn enhance environmental benefits and reduce project costs. HB 910/SB 697 establishes an ambitious 3,000 MW target for energy storage and requires the Maryland Public Service Commission to develop a cost-effective procurement program, setting the state on the path to reach that goal by 2033.

Both pieces of legislation now head to the Maryland Governor Wes Moore to be signed into law.

“Passing these bills creates incredible opportunities for Maryland. Offshore wind will be an important and reliable source of energy and will improve Maryland’s environment and air quality. In particular, the POWER ACT victory should be a signal to federal regulators currently considering size and location for new offshore wind leases off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic that the Central Atlantic Wind Energy Areas must be robust,” said Moira Cyphers, Eastern Region State Affairs Director of the American Clean Power Association. “As storage is critical to meeting our nation’s emissions and energy goals, Maryland’s passage of this energy storage bill signals important progress toward building clean energy capacity.”