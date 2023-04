Brazil installed 1,485 MW of wind power in the first quarter of 2023

The Brazilian electricity matrix closed the first quarter of 2023 with an expansion of 2,746.5 megawatts (MW), double the growth of 1,367 MW seen in the same period of 2022. Until March 31, the National Electric Power Agency ( ANEEL) registered the entry into commercial operation of 82 plants, of which 44 are wind (1,485 MW), 23 photovoltaic solar (920.2 MW), 10 thermoelectric (278.1 MW), four small hydroelectric plants (59.8 MW) and a hydroelectric generation plant (3.4 megawatts). Solar and wind plants together represent 87.6% of the installed capacity in the year.

Considering only the month of March, the expansion in the matrix was 708.4 MW concentrated in 28 plants, of which 17 are wind (338.5 MW), eight solar photovoltaic (340.3 MW), two mini-hydro (21 .3 MW) and a thermoelectric plant (8.3 MW).

The plants that came into operation this year are located in 13 states in four Brazilian regions. In descending order, the states of Minas Gerais (827.7 MW), Rio Grande do Norte (666.4), Bahia (501.6 MW) and Piauí (276.4 MW) present the best results to date. Only in March, Minas Gerais had the greatest jump, with 333.7 MW from the start of operation of the AC IX Photovoltaic Central Generator.

Brazil totaled 191,323.9 MW of inspected power up to March 31, according to data from ANEEL’s Generation Information System, SIGA, which is updated daily with data from plants in operation and awarded projects under construction. Of this total in operation, according to SIGA, 83.6% of the plants are considered renewable.

ANEEL updates the country’s generation data daily through the ANEEL Generation Information System, SIGA. Presents data on plants in operation and projects under construction granted.

Other information on monitoring the expansion of generation supply is available on interactive panels at www.aneel.gov.br/acompanhamento-da-expansao-da-oferta-de-geracao-de-energia-eletrica. These panels, updated monthly, show the forecast for the entry of new generating units for the coming years. They also bring a history of generational expansion since the creation of ANEEL (1997). In addition to the panels, a database is also available with forecast information and monitoring of the works of the projects awarded for construction.