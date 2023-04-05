Capital Energy invests in wind power in Palencia

The agreements are subject to the development of Canales Sur, the company’s second wind farm in the province, which will have a capacity of 120 MW.

The construction of Canales Sur, which already has the relevant environmental permits, will mobilize an investment of around 145 million euros and will favor the creation of approximately 570 jobs in peak periods of the works.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, deepens its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Castilla y León, an essential community for the consolidation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed three new collaboration agreements with the municipalities of Antigüedad, Baltanás and Valle de Cerrato linked to its Territories Project in the province of Palencia. This initiative combines Capital Energy’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote growth in the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of these agreements, the renewable group undertakes to promote, from the construction in the aforementioned municipalities of the Canales Sur wind farm -the second in Palencia after Las Tadeas-, different actions agreed between the parties and that will be adjusted to local needs . In both cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups.

The collaboration between the councils and Capital Energy will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable installation, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through these agreements, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of these municipalities, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of their neighbors.

Caption (from left to right): Luis Fernando Cantero, Mayor of Antigüedad; Víctor Fernández, regional director of Capital Energy in Castilla y León; María José de la Fuente, mayoress of Baltanás; and Santiago Beltrán, mayor of Valle de Cerrato.

Canales Sur, which already has the Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) issued by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miterd), will have a processed capacity of 120 megawatts (MW) and will generate more than 360,000 megawatt hours annually ( MWh), enough to meet the consumption of more than 140,000 Castilian-Leonese homes with clean electricity. In addition, it will avoid the emission of some 135,000 tons of CO2.

The start-up of this wind farm will involve an investment of around 145 million euros and the creation of approximately 570 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will provide stable and quality employment to 18 professionals in the area and will favor the creation of about 14 indirect jobs.

Annually and throughout its useful life, Canales Sur will contribute more than 3 million euros a year to GDP and will contribute more than 500,000 euros to local coffers. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, close to 1.6 million euros.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Capital Energy Territories Project, it wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed with the different local interest groups. As a result of this differential approach, the group is considering the particularities and needs of each one of the regions in the selection of these initiatives.

With these actions, Capital Energy confirms that it wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all territories. in which it operates.

In line with its commitment to an ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a significant portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula. The company is already present in the entire renewable generation value chain: from development, where it has a consolidated position thanks to its track record of more than 20 years, to construction, production, storage, operation and supply. The company has 16 offices in Spain and Portugal in which around 360 employees work.