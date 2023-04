Nordex receives an order for 106 MW of wind power in Lithuania

At the end of March, the Nordex Group signed a contract with the E energija group for the supply and installation of wind turbines for a 106 MW wind farm in Lithuania.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of 16 N163/6.X wind turbines, as well as the long-term service contract for the maintenance of the wind turbines.

Turbine delivery begins in 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the same year.

Established in 1994, the E energija group develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects in Lithuania and neighboring countries. With 70 MW built last year and 300 MW under construction, the E energija group plans to develop up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.7 billion in 2022. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.