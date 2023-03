ACP Honors Jennifer McIvor with Andrew Linehan Award for Environmental Excellence

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is proud to announce that Jennifer A. McIvor, Vice President and Chief Environmental Officer for Berkshire Hathaway Energy, has been awarded the Andrew Linehan Award for Environmental Excellence.

This award recognizes leaders in the permitting and environmental community who demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving the siting practices of the clean energy industry, supporting innovative conservation opportunities for clean energy projects, and fostering communication and collaboration among clean energy and wildlife stakeholders.

“Jenny’s leadership and commitment to the clean energy industry is remarkable. Her innovative thinking inspires industry peers and demonstrates the opportunity to align clean energy development with habitat preservation and wildlife protection,” said Jason Grumet, ACP CEO. “We are thrilled to present this year’s Andrew Linehan Award to Jenny for her outstanding contributions.”

McIvor’s career spans numerous roles in environmental policy, strategy, and management. As a devoted advocate for renewable energy and wildlife, McIvor has held key leadership positions representing Berkshire Hathaway Energy in a number of organizations, serving as the current secretary and prior chair of the Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute; current chair of the Energy and Wildlife Action Coalition policy committee; and current chair of ACP’s Federal Wildlife and Permitting committee. In her nomination and throughout her career, she has received praise from her peers for her outstanding expertise in the field, enthusiasm, and creativity while possessing a deep commitment to environmental protection and responsible development.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Andrew Linehan Award and am grateful to my colleagues for their support and recognition,” said McIvor. “I believe that collaboration and innovation are key to advancing our industry while protecting the environment, and I am proud to be part of an industry that shares these values.”

The Andrew Linehan Award for Environmental Excellence commemorates the late Andrew “Andy” Linehan, a clean energy industry champion who left a legacy through his innovative contributions to siting issues and wildlife protection. Andy’s dedication and leadership are reflected in his work with the Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute and the development of the industry’s first fleet-wide avian and bat protection plan, inspiring future generations in the renewable energy sector.

ACP presented the award to McIvor at the ACP Siting & Environmental Compliance Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This event brings together industry professionals, regulators, and environmental advocates to discuss the latest developments in clean energy siting and compliance, providing an opportunity to convene, celebrate and recognize individuals like McIvor who are dedicated to advancing the clean power industry while protecting the environment.