Egypt to become Africa’s top wind power generator by 2030

Egypt is expected to become Africa’s top wind power generator by 2030, according to the Information and decision support center affiliated with Egypt’s Cabinet.

In an Infographic, published by the center on it’s social media accounts, it showed that Egypt will become the top generator followed by Morocco and Algeria. Also China will remain the largest wind producer and top wind capacity developer globally.

It also showed that nearly 7.8 percent of electricity was generated from the wind globally in 2022.

The Center stated that wind is the largest and fastest known source for renewable energy around the world.

It also noted that 21 percent from global energy will be generated of wind power by 2023, if we still aim to achieve the net zero emissions goal.

It is noted that in 2019 Egypt produced 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. That was 11 percent of the country’s energy mix standing at 55,000 megawatts in that year.

In statements for Egypt’s ministry of electricity in 2021, It was stated that Egypt has raised the share of renewable energy to 20 percent of the mix, which was planned to get achieved by 2022. Now, the goal is making renewable energy compose 42 percent of the energy produced in Egypt by 2035.