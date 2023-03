China’s first deep-sea floating wind power platform sets sail for installation

China’s first deep-sea floating wind power platform set sail on Sunday from Zhuhai City in south China’s Guangdong Province towards the country’s southernmost Hainan Province for installation and debugging.

Invested and built by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the offshore wind power generation platform will be installed in waters 136 kilometers away from Wenchang City, a coastal city of Hainan, with an installed capacity of 7.25 megawatts.

The platform, named CNOOC Guanlan, is designed to be about 35 meters tall and 4,000 tonnes in weight.

After put into operation, the offshore wind power project will be connected to the power grid of the offshore oilfield group for oil and gas production.

The wind turbine, with a diameter of three impellers extending 158 meters, mounted on its core pillar, can generate as much as 22 million kilowatt hours of electricity each year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 22,000 tonnes.

CGTN