Renewables: New job opportunities for the energy transition

The “human factor” is one of the key elements for achieving the objectives of the energy and environmental transition over the coming years. For this reason, we have launched the “Power your Growth” program, which is designed to train thousands of young people for the electricity sector.

The transition to decarbonization requires first and foremost renewable energy. But implementing this change also requires people with new skills and new professional profiles who can help build and maintain smart plants and grids in order to electrify consumption rapidly.

To train this human energy, our Group launched Power your Growth in February 2022, in partnership with the ELIS vocational training institute. The aim is to train 5,500 new smart grid operators over the next two years. This year the program will be extended to include Power your Growth with Renewables, with the goal of placing about 2,000 people in the renewables sector by 2025.

Contributing as a key player in the energy transition

The energy transition, in which Italy is playing a leading role, undoubtedly requires new professional skills, especially when it comes to renewables. With “Power your Growth” we want to initiate a nationwide training program in order to create a pool of new and specialized skills. Joining the program is therefore a way of truly becoming part of the change. And it is a wise choice: because the renewable energy sector, according to forecasts by IRENA (The International Renewable Energy Agency), will generate more than 40 million jobs by 2050.

In order to join the Power your Growth with Renewables program, you must have a high school diploma with a technical focus (from an ITIS technical institute or an IPSIA industrial and artisanal institute) and either be officially unemployed or at least not have a job. You must also be ready to work outdoors on construction sites, and be willing to relocate throughout the country.

After an initial phase of selection, training and identification of career paths, candidates will be hired by one of our partner companies with a 12-month fixed-term contract, with the possibility of extension. Induction into the company is preceded by five weeks of free training. This will be run by Enel-certified schools and instructors, and participants will receive an expense allowance of about 800 euros. Before starting the training, candidates can evaluate the proposed place of employment.

The profiles we are looking for

The profiles that we are looking for in the area of renewables include:

Electrical Technician – the person in charge of electro-technical project tasks. He or she should have soft skills in communication and teamwork, as well as skills for monitoring on-site accounting, adherence to work quality and schedules, and the implementation of safety and environmental policies and procedures.

Construction Supervisor – the person in charge of building projects. He or she should have soft skills in communication and teamwork, as well as skills for monitoring on-site accounting, adherence to work quality and schedules, and the implementation of safety and environmental policies and procedures.

Junior Site Manager – the person responsible for coordinating and supervising activities on a construction site. He or she should have leadership and communication skills, and be able to manage relations with customers and contractors, and monitor compliance with the building and electro-technical specifications in the project requirements.

Education is the foundation for sustainable development. That is why we are focusing on education, especially for the younger generation.

The application process for the “Power your Growth” program is now open: anyone who is interested can visit the designated webpage, where they can find information, as well as the online application form.