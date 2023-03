Brazil could add 217 GW in solar and wind energy capacity by 2030

Brazil could add 217 GW in solar and wind generation capacity by 2030, shows an analysis by the Global Energy Monitor (GEM). This potential would be reached if all the new large projects (centralized generation) planned in the country were executed by the end of the decade.

According to the study, Brazil has a prospective wind capacity of 160 GW and 57 MW of solar PV. Currently, the two sources add up to around 32 GW, according to data from the National Electric Power Agency (Aneel). The national market still has 18 GW of distributed solar generation.

The coordinator of the Northeast Energy Plan, Cristina Amorim, assesses that the report reinforces the potential of Brazil, especially in the Northeast, to become one of the world leaders in renewable energy. “But first, the country needs to do some homework, in particular planning the expansion together and with respect for rural and traditional communities, as well as taking care of environmental impacts. It is an opportunity to grow sustainably and responsibly”.

The project manager of the Institute of Energy and Environment (IEMA), Ricardo Baitelo, points out that the analysis addresses how this expansion scenario also favors the promotion of green hydrogen.

“In this case, it is no longer just about decarbonizing Brazil’s electricity matrix, but also the energy matrix, including transportation and industry. This can help us have a more ambitious NDC [target under the Paris Agreement], which allows Latin America to help the world close the gap that still exists between countries’ climate commitments and what must be reduced to maintain global warming. below 1.5°C. Baitelo added.

Latin America

In the projected scenario, Brazil would lead the growth of renewables in Latin America, which would add 319 GW by 2030, an increase of 460% in the installed capacity of solar and photovoltaic energy. With that, the region would be second only to East Asia, where China is the leading country for future additions.

According to GEM, with a combined capacity of more than 57 GW, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico account for nearly 84% of the existing 69 GW of large-scale solar and wind farms currently in operation in the region.

But while Brazil, Chile and Colombia are at the forefront of the renewables race, Mexico is lagging behind and is only expected to reach 70% of its commitment to generate 40 GW of solar and wind power by 2030, even if All planned projects are completed. fruition.operation.

“While distributed solar power may be at the center of the transition to renewable energy in Latin America, the region is also at a major inflection point when it comes to supporting large-scale projects that could transform it into an energy giant. world”. Evaluates Global Solar Power Tracker project manager, GEM’s solar project tracker, Kasandra O’Malia.

See the top five countries in Latin America in terms of potential additions (planned or announced) to large-scale wind and solar production capacity:

1st Brazil (217 GW)

2nd Chile (38 GW)

3rd Colombia (37 GW)

4th Peru (10 GW)

5th Mexico (7 GW)

See the top five countries in Latin America in terms of solar and wind energy production in operation:

1st Brazil (27 GW)

2nd Mexico (20 GW)

3rd Chile (10 GW)

4th Argentina (5 GW)

5th Uruguay (2 GW)