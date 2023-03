Recommendations for Offshore Wind Development in India

Offshore wind will have a prominent role in India’s energy transition. As the world’s third-largest producer and fourth-largest consumer of electricity, India’s energy demand is forecast to grow between 6-7% year-on-year over the next decade. Current government initiatives like 24*7 Power for All, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) and the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency are aiming to create secure and low-carbon energy systems. This will in turn require a large-scale and reliable renewable energy supply.

As a clean, affordable, scalable and sustainable indigenous resource, offshore wind can become an important pillar for India to meet its power demand and wider strategic energy aims.

Under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with the Paris Agreement, India has pledged that 40% of installed capacity for power generation will comprise non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030, and its emissions intensity will decrease by up to 35% below 2005 levels by 2030. It is already nearing this target, with renewable energy currently accounting for 36% (136 GW, including large hydro) of installed power capacity, of which 10% (38 GW) is onshore wind capacity. Emissions intensity is on-track to decrease by 37-39% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Recommendations

Frame a visionary policy articulating clear objectives towards cost reduction and long-term security regarding off-taker risks, with a minimum 10-year roadmap for procurement and grid infrastructure.

Implement legislation on the leasing of seabed to developers

Provide clarity on the bidding process and timelines for the tender, possibly adopting a “one-stop shop” approach, setting aims for a project pipeline, and conducting research on site-specific technological optimisation to encourage and attract leading developers and financing entities for participation.

Identify the potential zones for bankable offshore wind projects by widening the government's offshore wind measurement campaign to advance detailed site-specific

studies.

Award a feasible scale of demonstration project along with a support scheme framework, which can “myth-bust” cost comparison views on the offshore wind through data and evidence on economies of scale, capacity factors and technology optimisation.

Establish regular engagement between decision-makers, bilateral countries trade representatives, local civil institutions and industry, to establish fit-for-purpose infrastructure, supply chain, ports, and networks for offshore wind.

Strengthen understanding of the socio-economic benefits of offshore wind at state and national levels, drawing on case studies and lessons learned from existing offshore wind markets.

Align offshore wind strategy between Federal and State ministries, which will require targeted knowledge-sharing and capacity-building on the benefits and building blocks for an offshore wind sector.