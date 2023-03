EDPR and Invest Alberta Sign Agreement Aimed at Expanded Renewable Energy Investment in Alberta, Canada

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and Invest Alberta Corporation (IAC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at S&P Global’s CERAWeek committing both parties’ collaboration in spurring economic growth and high-quality job creation within the renewable energy sector in Alberta.



As outlined in this MOU, EDPR NA plans to continue the development of three new renewable energy projects: the 297-megawatt (MW) Sharp Hills Wind Farm, which is currently under construction, and two additional solar parks with a combined total capacity of up to 350 MW. These projects will contribute to significant investment into Alberta, including job creation, local economic development, and opportunities aimed at workforce development.



IAC will support EDPR NA in applying for and optimizing potential incentives for the projects, building connections with provincial stakeholders, and connecting the company with Alberta’s post-secondary institutions to create a talent pipeline in support of EDPR NA’s expansion into the Province.

In addition to economic growth, the collaboration aims to elevate Alberta’s status as a renewable energy leader and innovation hub in Canada, as well as diversify the Province’s economy through growth of the burgeoning renewables sector. EDPR NA’s projects will help to further develop the business environment, workforce, and infrastructure required for the renewables industry to succeed in Alberta.

“Alberta’s economy has momentum, and our Province continues to be the best place to conduct business. EDP Renewables’ interest in Alberta is very encouraging, not only for our economy, but also for Alberta’s green tech sector as well. I look forward to seeing what exciting new projects and opportunities EDP Renewables can create for our Province,” commented Minister Rajan Sawhney, Alberta Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism.

“Invest Alberta’s partnership with EDPR NA is a significant step toward creating a sustainable energy future for Alberta that harnesses the power of renewable energy and creates economic opportunities and jobs for the Province. We look forward to helping EDPR NA pursue opportunities to invest in Alberta’s cleantech sector, which is among the best in North America for renewable energy supply and innovation,” stated Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO.



“From the establishment of our Toronto office in 2010 to our two operational wind farms in Ontario, EDP Renewables is dedicated to growing the renewables industry in Canada,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, COO of EDPR North America. “We appreciate this partnership with Invest Alberta, and this MOU signifies our commitment to responsibly developing clean, reliable, and equitable energy throughout Alberta and investing in local communities for years to come.”

EDP Renewables currently operates two renewable energy projects in Canada: the 30-MW South Branch Wind Farm and the 100-MW Nation Rise Wind Farm, both of which are located in Ontario.

This investment in Canada mirrors EDPR NA’s overall growth in North America, with an anticipated 2 GW of new operating renewable energy projects coming online every year for the next three years.