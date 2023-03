Vestas selected as preferred supplier for 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany

Vestas has been appointed as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the up to 1.6 GW Nordseecluster wind farm in Germany, a joint venture between RWE and Northland Power.

The cluster consists of four offshore wind project sites in the German North Sea, North of the island of Juist. Subject to the project reaching a Final Investment Decision (FID), Vestas will provide 104 of its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines. Once installed, Vestas will service the Nordseecluster under a multi-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service contract.

“We are proud to announce this preferred supplier agreement with RWE and Northland Power, two important partners, to jointly support the German energy targets and to increase the security of energy supply. Once completed, the Nordseecluster will contribute significantly to add clean electricity to the German grid,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “This agreement also shows the competitiveness of the V236-15.0 MW wind turbine for projects scheduled in the second half of this decade.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “The expansion of renewable energies must be rigorously driven forward. Faster offshore expansion is particularly important to simultaneously achieve climate targets and to create more energy independence. RWE is making its contribution to this. This includes the collaborative delivery of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster with Northland Power, through which we can achieve considerable synergies at our new wind farms, while at the same time actively supporting the energy transition in our home market Germany”.

David Povall, Executive Vice President of Offshore Wind, Northland Power: “This is an important milestone for the Nordseecluster and we appreciate all the OEM participation throughout procurement process. Having clarity on the market and the cost of delivering an offshore wind farm is crucial”.

The Nordseecluster, a joint venture between RWE (51%) and Northland Power (49%), will be constructed in two phases. Two wind farms with a combined capacity of 660 MW are currently in the permit application phase. Turbine installation at sea is expected to start in 2026, with commercial operation in early 2027 (Nordseecluster A). The two wind farm sites of the second phase (Nordseecluster B) will add a further 900 MW of capacity and are expected to be auctioned this year. For both sites the Joint Venture of RWE and Northland Power holds step-in rights. Offshore construction works for Nordseecluster B are scheduled to begin in 2028 with commercial operation to start beginning of 2029.

If and when the agreement with RWE and Northland Power materialises into one or more firm orders for Vestas, these will be disclosed in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.