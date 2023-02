Lithuania will tender 700 MW of offshore wind power

The Lithuanian Ministry of Energy is preparing to announce a tender to develop an offshore wind farm.

The ministry has submitted draft government resolutions for public consultation, covering the location in the Baltic Sea where a 700 MW offshore wind farm would be developed, as well as the requirements for bidders.

According to the plan, the offshore wind farm will be developed around 36 km offshore and installed by 2028, providing up to a quarter of Lithuania’s total electricity demand.

The proposed resolution comes with requirements of financial capacity of the participants, experience in carrying out offshore wind energy projects, obligations to contribute to the protection of the environment and the well-being of the coastal community.

The developer must carry out all the necessary investigations, the environmental impact assessment and other actions necessary for the development of the wind farm. Likewise, the winner of the tender will be responsible for the connection of the project to the electricity transmission networks on land and for the imbalance caused by the electricity generated.

After the government adopts the resolutions on March 30, the state energy regulation council (VERT) should call a tender to select the developer of this park.

The bid is expected to be won by the developer offering the highest development fee to the state.

Another tender for the development of the offshore wind farm is scheduled to be announced in the fall of this year. Both offshore wind farms would provide approximately half of Lithuania’s current electricity demand.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most important projects in terms of strengthening energy independence. It will directly reduce the volume of electricity imports and create an opportunity to produce cheaper local green electricity,” said Deputy Energy Minister Daiva. Garbaliauskaite.

“Because of the efficiency, the production of electricity from offshore wind has a higher potential than on land, so we must seize this opportunity.”