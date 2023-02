Biden administration proposes offshore wind in Gulf

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed the first-ever offshore wind power generation lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. In addition, California and Louisiana are joining Atlantic Coast governors and the Biden administration in the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership. These actions and new lease sales last year in the Pacific expand the map for offshore wind in America and support the president’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030.

America’s wind power resources, both onshore and offshore, have the technical potential to produce 40 million GWh of electricity each year, equivalent to 11 times the amount of electricity used across the United States in 2020.

In response, Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America’s Washington Legislative Office, said:

“We have the power to run our lives entirely on clean, renewable energy from the wind and sun, and these actions by the Biden administration move us closer to that brighter future. For more than a decade, East Coast states have led the way in setting ambitious offshore wind goals, and now, they have strong partners in President Biden and his administration, Governor Gavin Newsom of California and Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana. We thank these leaders for going big on offshore wind to help us secure clean, abundant energy and reduce pollution.”

Executive Director of Environment Texas Luke Metzger said:

“Offshore wind will be a great complement to Texas’ onshore renewable energy resources. With strong, consistent winds in the Gulf, offshore wind will help reduce pollution and strengthen our electric grid. From building ships big enough to transport wind turbine blades to boasting a workforce experienced in working offshore, Texas is well-positioned to be a leader in the offshore wind industry.”

Environment California State Director Laura Deehan said:

“California is poised to go big on offshore wind and today’s announcement brings us closer to a future where we put our powerful coastal winds to work cutting pollution from homes, cars and industry and reaching our goal of 100% clean energy.”