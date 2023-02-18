Capital Energy promotes wind power in Asturias

Capital Energy signs a new Territories Project in Asturias with the Boal City Council, linked to the Brañadesella wind farm, and deepens its commitment to the region.

The company signs an additional agreement with this council to promote local employment related to the development and operation of this facility

From the time of construction and during the useful life of this wind farm, the company and the city council will implement different actions agreed between both parties and which will be adjusted to the needs of the municipality.

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the implementation of clean energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

With an installed capacity of 25 MW, Brañadesella will satisfy the energy needs of nearly 28,000 Asturian homes and will contribute to regional and local coffers with more than 75,000 euros each year.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded more than two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, takes a further step in its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Asturias, a relevant community for the implementation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed a new collaboration agreement with the Boal City Council in the region as part of its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

With this agreement, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, since the construction of the Brañadesella wind farm, different actions agreed between both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the Asturian town. These will adhere to specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of Boal are already being considered, such as the adaptation of the accesses to the towns of Brañalibrel and Brañadesella.

The collaboration between the city council and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable facility, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Boal, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement in the quality of life of residents and the environment.

The Brañadesella wind farm, a catalyst for local employment

On the other hand, Capital Energy and the Boal City Council have signed an additional collaboration agreement to promote the hiring of local workers for the construction and operation tasks of the Brañadesella wind farm.

Within the framework of this agreement, the council will disseminate, through the relevant municipal communication channels, job offers linked to the works and the subsequent maintenance of the aforementioned renewable infrastructure. Likewise, it will establish the necessary mechanisms to guarantee that interested persons have an easy way to present their candidacies. For this, it plans to establish a telematic system that allows Boalese to incorporate their curriculum in an agile and intuitive way. It will also ensure that the applications fit the profiles required by the company.

For its part, Capital Energy will provide the city council, within the stipulated deadlines, complete information on the positions to be filled. In addition, the group, which will ultimately determine both the hiring and the contractual relationship it establishes with the employees selected by the council, will report, with the periodicity set by both parties, data on the contracts made, in order to assess the efficiency and impact of the measures and resources provided. Finally, both parties agree to safeguard the principles of equality and non-discrimination throughout the process.

Brañadesella will have a total power of 25 megawatts (MW) and will be able to supply more than 70,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the energy needs of approximately 28,000 Asturian homes with clean electricity. It will also prevent the annual emission into the atmosphere of some 26,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of this wind farm would promote the creation of more than 110 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works and would mobilize an investment of more than 20 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will provide stable, quality employment to three professionals in the area and will favor the creation of two indirect jobs.

On the other hand, Brañadesella will contribute, annually and throughout its useful life, more than 75,000 euros to the local coffers, which will also receive timely payment of the ICIO and other fees, for an amount greater than 750,000 euros. Finally, it will contribute to GDP with approximately 400,000 euros a year.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Territories Project, Capital Energy wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become a neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed with the different local groups.