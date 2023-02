OX2 hands over Merkkikallio wind farm in Finland to Renewable Power Capital. The wind farm comprises of 15 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 82.5 MW.

The construction of the wind farm in the municipality of Mustasaari and city of Vaasa in Finland started in May 2021. The wind farm is now in operation and the estimated yearly production is 280 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of about 56,000 households. The wind farm is connected to the grid via an electrical substation that has also been built on the premises.

– The Merkkikallio project has been developed by OX2 since 2013. We are very happy to now hand over the operating wind farm, which will add renewable electricity to the Finnish grid and bring benefits to local stakeholders, says Teemu Loikkanen, Country Manager, OX2 Finland.

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells onshore and offshore windfarms and solar PV farms. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2’s project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired wind and solar projects in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen and energy storage. OX2 is operating on ten markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy and Greece. Sales in 2021 was about 5 billion SEK. The company has about 350 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2022. www.ox2.com