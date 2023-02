Repsol and Ibereólica Renovables start producing electricity at the Atacama wind farm (Chile)

Repsol and Ibereólica Renovables, through their joint venture Repsol Ibereólica Renovables Chile, have begun to produce electricity at the Atacama wind farm (Chile), as reported in a statement.

This wind farm, which is the second wind project developed jointly by these companies, has an installed capacity of 165.3 megawatts (MW) thanks to its 29 Nordex N163 5.7 MW wind turbines. Its construction and commissioning has been carried out in less than a year.

The Atacama wind farm will produce more than 450 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year of 100% green energy, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of 150,000 homes and will mean a reduction of 320,000 tons in carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

In addition, the companies closed an agreement for the sale of the energy produced (PPA) for a period of 14 years, guaranteeing double-digit profitability for this renewable energy generation park.

The Atacama wind farm is part of the portfolio of projects that the joint venture between Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables group has in Chile, made up of more than 1,200 MW in assets and with the aspiration of exceeding 2,600 MW in 2030.

“This milestone will allow us to meet our growth and diversification goals in Chile, a country that offers us great potential for asset development as a step toward achieving our goal of 6 gigawatts (GW) in operation by 2025,” said the Repsol’s General Manager of Low Carbon Generation, João Paulo Costeira.

For his part, the founder and president of Grupo Ibereólica Renovables, Gregorio Álvarez, highlighted that with the start-up of this wind farm they contribute to his “commitment to decarbonise Chile’s energy matrix, with 358 MW of wind power built and already in operation in the country.

With this start of electricity production at the Atacama park, both companies have reinforced their commitment to sustainability, reaching a portfolio of renewable generation projects that exceeds 1,800 MW for Repsol and 1,000 MW for Ibereólica Renovables.