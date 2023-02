Enefit Green awards Nordex an order for 255 MW of wind power in Estonia

Nordex has received an order for a 255 MW wind farm in Estonia from Enefit Green, one of the leading producers of renewable energy in the Baltic region. Nordex will supply 38 N163/6.X wind turbines for the Sopi I, Sopi II and Tootsi wind farms.

The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 30 years. The turbines are scheduled to come online at the end of 2024.

At the end of 2022, the Nordex Group won a public tender and was awarded the order by Enefit Green. Sopi I, Sopi II and Tootsi are being built in the municipality of Nord Pärnu. With a capacity of 255 MW, the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm group with N163/6.X turbines will be the most powerful wind project in the Baltic states to date. The projected annual electricity production is about 700 GWh for approx. 200,000 homes.

Chairman of the Board of Management of Enefit Green, Aavo Kärmas: “The Sopi-Tootsi wind farm will be the most modern and powerful renewable energy production area in Estonia and the Baltic States and will almost double the current amount of wind energy produced in Estonia. Building the wind farm in good cooperation with our partners is an important step towards Estonia’s renewable energy goal and providing affordable green electricity to the market.”

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “We are very happy to work with Enefit Green again. We are currently supplying 13 N163/5.X turbines for the 72 MW Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland. The 255 MW wind farm will cover more than 8% of the electricity consumed in Estonia. The contract is evidence of the highly competitive standard of our technology. Enefit is acquiring our latest and most powerful technology. At the same time, the order is a great demonstration of confidence in the joint partnership between our two companies.”

The Nordex Group last installed an 18 MW wind farm in Estonia in 2004. This new order means that the Group can resume its presence in the country and multiply it several times over.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia Group, which owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets -Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland- as well as 38 solar power plants, four cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant. The company currently has three wind farms under construction: Akmene and Silale 2 in Lithuania and Tolpanvaara in Finland. Since October 21, 2021, the company’s shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and have attracted more than 60,000 private investors.

Nordex has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.