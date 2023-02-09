EDP Renewables inaugurates in Brazil its largest wind energy complex

The complex with 14 wind farms has a total installed capacity of 580 MW and could produce enough energy to supply more than 1.5 million people per year.

EDP Renewables, a subsidiary of the EDP Group and the fourth largest generator of wind and solar energy in the world, has just inaugurated in Brazil the company’s largest wind farm complex worldwide. With an installed capacity of 580 MW and 138 wind turbines, the complex was installed in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, a region in Brazil where the company already had a significant presence, with more than 800 MW installed and more than 300 MW under construction.

The project includes the Monte Verde I-VI, Boqueirão I-II and Jerusalém I-VI wind farms, which together have a capacity of around 3,000 GWh/year, enough energy to supply a city of more than 1.5 million inhabitants. This complex will prevent the emission of over one million tonnes of CO2 per year.

In doing so, EDP Renewables maintains its focus on the Brazilian market, where it has already installed over 1.1GW of renewable energy, contributing to the country’s energy transition, increasing renewable capacity in the regions where it operates and diversifying the country’s energy matrix.

“EDP Renewables is proud to inaugurate the Boqueirão, Jerusalém and Monte Verde wind farms, making a significant contribution to harnessing the energy potential of Rio Grande do Norte, a state that has been driving wind production in recent years. We will continue to monitor the acceleration of renewable energies in Brazil, with over 7 GW in wind and solar energy under development in the country, due to come on stream in the next few years,” says Duarte Bello, EDP Renewables ‘ Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Latin America.

This project is also contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. More than three thousand jobs were created during the construction of the parks, and more than 80 permanent jobs were generated for the operation and maintenance of the parks. EDP Renewables has also developed social responsibility projects in the region, which have had an impact on at least 700 inhabitants, promoting training and qualifications for citizens and creating conditions for improving the local economy. The company has also strengthened its “Keep it Local” programme in the state, providing specialised renewable energy training to more than 40 residents, with the aim of increasing employment in rural areas.

Today’s inauguration was attended by Duarte Bello, EDP Renewables ‘ Chief Operating Officer for Latin America and Europe; Manuel Ortiz, EDPR’s Executive Director for Latin America; Paula Dalbello, EDP Renewables ‘ Country Manager for Brazil; and Joao Marques da Silva, President of EDP Brasil, an EDP Group’s company, which will supply its customers with about half of the energy of the Jerusalém park, thus accelerating the energy transition not only of Brazil, but also of EDP’s customers in the region. The event was also attended by the Secretaries of Economic Development and Infrastructure of the State of Rio Grande do Norte and the Deputy Secretary of Economic Development, as well as the mayors of the municipalities Caiçara do Rio do Vento, Pedra Preta, and Pedro Avelino, and the Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra.





The Monte Verde I-VI wind complex is EDP Renewables ‘ largest in operation and in all of the 28 markets where the company is present. It is also the 14th largest in operation in Brazil and the second largest in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Construction began in April 2021; the project has an installed capacity of 319.2 MW and consists of six parks. In one year of operation, the complex will avoid the emission of more than 600,000 tons of CO 2 .

Located in the municipalities of Lajes and Pedro Avelino in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, the project involved the construction of 48 km of road and generated more than 1,300 jobs. The annual generation capacity is 1,723,969 MWh, equivalent to the supply of a city with approximately 910,000 inhabitants or around 314,000 homes.

The Boqueirão I-II Wind Complex started its construction in June 2021, has 79 MW of installed capacity and is composed of two farms. Within one year of operation, the complex will avoid the emission of 305,000 tons of CO 2 .

Located in the municipalities of Lajes and Caiçara do Rio do Vento in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, the project involved the construction of 29 km of road and created more than 1,000 jobs. The annual generation capacity is 875,220 MWh, equivalent to the supply of a city with approximately 462,000 residents or around 159,000 homes.

The Jerusalém I-VI Wind Complex commenced construction in January 2021, has 180.6 MW of installed capacity and is composed of six farms. Within one year of operation, the complex will avoid the emission of 150,000 tons of CO 2 .

Located in the municipalities of Lajes and Pedra Preta in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, the project involved the construction of 26 km of road and created more than 1,000 jobs. The annual generation capacity is 431,246 MWh, equivalent to the supply of a city with approximately 228,000 residents or around 79,000 homes.